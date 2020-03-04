UM's McNulty makes pitch for permanent dean job

The interim dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences laid out her vision for the college’s next five years in the last forum of the four finalists for the permanent position at the University of Montana.
Jenny McNulty, the interim dean and the only finalist from within UM, was able to speak directly to specific issues and ideas she had based on her experience running the flagship's largest and most academically diverse college for more than a year.
McNulty began her tenure at UM in 1993 as an assistant math professor, and worked her way up to associate dean of the college before being named interim dean in August 2018 after Chris Comer, the previous dean, stepped down to return to teaching.
As noted in her presentation Wednesday, she took over the college in the middle of a university-wide overhaul of both staff and academic programs, in which she said she often had to be “the face” of tough decisions to cut faculty and staff in order to meet budget constraints. She said UM staff and faculty were “fatigued” after the past few years of stress and uncertainty, but said she would renew spirits at UM by working to instill a growth mindset, rather than dwelling on past challenges.
Despite those challenges, McNulty was able to show multiple ways she had developed areas of the college, particularly around student success, retention and fundraising. During her time as interim dean, the college built a centralized student advising center in the newly renovated Eck Hall portion of the Liberal Arts building with private donations, among other privately financed projects.
You have free articles remaining.
She said plans were in the works to build a similar center on the second floor of the building that would house, in addition to student advisers, an internship and community engagement specialist to help students gain more real-world experience, whether that was through fieldwork or hands-on research — all donor-funded.
While employers regularly say the things they value most in new workers are things like effective communication and critical thinking, the backbone of a liberal arts education, she said the general public somehow simultaneously sees less value in the type of education offered at the College of Humanities and Sciences.
“We’re seeing many students, parents and employers question the value of higher education. Studies show some even think no education is better than a liberal arts education,” she said. “How can that be? The American Workforce Policy (Advisory Board), Apple, IBM and many others are promoting college degree alternatives.”
One of the ways McNulty stressed the college under her leadership could overcome this challenge, in addition to innovative degree programs, was by teaching students how to better communicate the skills they learned in the liberal arts, rather than simply relying on the name of a specific degree they earned to get them a job.
Tim Nichols, the Davidson Honors College dean and head of the search committee for the CHS dean, said people can submit feedback on the candidates on the search committee’s website until Tuesday, March 10, and the committee will send the results of the survey as well as the committee’s feedback to Provost Jon Harbor shortly thereafter.
While Harbor will be responsible for selecting the person he makes an offer to, Nichols said he expected a decision would be made sometime this spring depending on factors such as contract negotiations with whomever is offered the position.
The other three candidates for the position are Velmer Burton of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Larry Hufford of Washington State University and Judy Ledgerwood of Northern Illinois University. All three are current or former professors who currently or recently held senior administrative positions at their respective universities.