UM's McNulty makes pitch for permanent dean job

Despite those challenges, McNulty was able to show multiple ways she had developed areas of the college, particularly around student success, retention and fundraising. During her time as interim dean, the college built a centralized student advising center in the newly renovated Eck Hall portion of the Liberal Arts building with private donations, among other privately financed projects.

She said plans were in the works to build a similar center on the second floor of the building that would house, in addition to student advisers, an internship and community engagement specialist to help students gain more real-world experience, whether that was through fieldwork or hands-on research — all donor-funded.

While employers regularly say the things they value most in new workers are things like effective communication and critical thinking, the backbone of a liberal arts education, she said the general public somehow simultaneously sees less value in the type of education offered at the College of Humanities and Sciences.

“We’re seeing many students, parents and employers question the value of higher education. Studies show some even think no education is better than a liberal arts education,” she said. “How can that be? The American Workforce Policy (Advisory Board), Apple, IBM and many others are promoting college degree alternatives.”