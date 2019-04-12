{{featured_button_text}}

University of Montana's Pacific Islanders Club will host their first lū’au at the Missoula Children’s Theatre from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

UM's Pacific Islanders Club to host first lū’au

Caylyn Villatora, a junior from Lahaina, Maui (Hawaii), dances with the Pacific Islanders Club in the Payne Native American Center on the University of Montana Campus Tuesday evening. The club will host their first lū’au at the Missoula Children’s Theatre from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the sold-out event will help the Pacific Islanders Club continue its free weekly hula classes and provide financial support to cultural exchange trips to Hawaii. Tickets to the event include an all-you-can-eat buffet and an authentic lū’au presentation.
Photographer

Photographer at the Missoulian.