UM School of Journalism offers free summer camp

The University of Montana School of Journalism will host a free three-day summer camp July 18-21 for high school students to explore and build media and journalism skills.

Students will stay on the scenic UM campus, learn from journalism faculty members, make connections with media professionals, explore the role of journalism in society and get hands-on experience in writing, reporting, photography, graphic design, social media and more.

Tuition, room and board are free for all accepted students thanks to UM’s top 10 Hearst Award-winning School of Journalism, as well as Humanities Montana and support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The camp is geared toward students who will be in grades nine to 12, but incoming first-year college students are encouraged to apply as well. Applicants only are asked to pay a $25 application fee.