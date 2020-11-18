UM seeks MCPS students for Vietnam exchange program

The University of Montana’s Mansfield Center is searching for 25 Missoula high school students to take an all-expense paid exchange trip to Vietnam to mark a quarter century of friendly relations with the country.

Funded by a $400,000 grant through the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, UM will select 25 Missoula County Public Schools sophomores and juniors to participate in the program, according to a UM press release.

The students will work with and learn from a partner cohort of 25 Vietnamese students around shared interests of global citizenship, environmental issues, cultural diversity and leadership.

“Globalization of our communities is an important priority. Historically, Montana youth have had relatively minimal exposure to international experiences compared with counterparts across the country. This program provides a rare opportunity for students who are traditionally underrepresented in international exchange, whether because of cost, access to information, or out of concern for disability accommodations. We encourage all interested students to apply,” said Deena Mansour, director of the Mansfield Center, in the press release.