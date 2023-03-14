Elaine Gagliardi will continue to lead the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, where she has served as the program’s interim dean since last spring following a failed first search for a leader.

Gagliardi was selected from a pool of four finalists, including UM general legal counsel Lucy France, adjunct professor Kari Hong and former interim dean of Golden Gate University School of Law Eric Christiansen.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue leading the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, an institution that means so much to our state,” Gagliardi said on Tuesday. “Our law school is the launchpad for legal minds in Montana, and I am eager to continue our positive momentum alongside the world-class faculty, top-tier staff and inspiring students that make this place so special.”

Suzanne Tilleman, dean of UM’s College of Business, led the search committee that recommended Gagliardi for the position.

“Elaine's passion for the Alexander Blewett III School of Law is contagious,” Tilleman said. “She has the experience, the vision and the relationship with Montana’s legal community to lead the school as it continues to bring together top-notch legal and public policy programs to serve the state, region and nation.”

Gagliardi earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale before going on to obtain her law degree from UM. She later gained a specialized degree in taxation from New York University. She has experience working for law firms in Missoula, Connecticut and Washington.

After graduating from law school, Gagliardi served as a law clerk James R. Browning, chief judge of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and William J. Jameson, senior judge of the U.S. district Court of Montana.

She joined Montana’s only law school as a visiting assistant professor in 1995 and worked simultaneously as counsel for George Law Offices until 2012. The following year she was named Director of the Montana Tax Institute through the law school. She’s also served as the university’s Associate Dean of Students from 2014-2017 and has received multiple faculty awards through the law school and campus.

Gagliardi has also served as chair of the State Bar of Montana’s Business, Estates, Trust, Tax and Real Estate Section. Moreover, she is one of the few elected to both the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American College of Tax Counsel. She’s also co-authored two multi-volume treatises published by Lexis Publishing.

The search for a new dean at the law school began after former dean Paul Kirgis resigned from the position in October 2021 following a student-led walkout after women from the program said he and Associate Dean Sally Weaver discouraged them from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

Kirgis is still a professor at the law school.

Following the shake-up in leadership, a trio of law professors stepped up to serve as acting deans for the remainder of the academic year while a search for the next dean ensued.

However, the first search came up short after offers to some of the finalists were rejected. As a result, Gagliardi was named interim dean in June 2022.