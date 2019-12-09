The University of Montana has selected Dr. Marketa Marvanova as the new dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy.
The Skaggs School is currently led by Dr. Howard Beall, who plans to retire at the end of the month. UM announced Monday that it had selected Marvanova to head the school.
"I look forward to her leadership as dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy," a university release quoted Provost Jon Harbor as saying. "Through thoughtful collaboration and inspiring vision, Dr. Marvanova will build on the school's legacy in shaping generations of future health care professionals in Montana and beyond."
You have free articles remaining.
Originally from the Czech Republic, Marvanova holds doctorates from Charles University there, and from the University of Eastern Finland, in pharmacy, pathological neurobiochemistry and xenobiochemistry, and neuropharmacology. She has also completed programs at Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University, and has published 40 peer-reviewed publications. Marvanova currently chairs the College of Pharmacy Practice at North Dakota State University in Fargo.
This story will be updated.