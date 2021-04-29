UM senior perseveres through football injury to graduate with degree in communication

"A lot of talk with people that are in my corner helped me get through it," he said. "Brandon, Coach Hauck and other people that believed in me."

Tolliver said Hauck gave him inspiration in the days after his injury.

"It was one of those things where I was kind of shocked in a way," Tolliver recalled. "Because it's like, college football is a business, so it's one of those things where you kind of don't know what he's gonna tell you as far as whether it's gonna be good or not. He had so much sympathy for me and really taught me, 'I know, Mykal, you got it in you, I know that you're gonna get past all these speed bumps.' Everything that was really hard for me."

It was important for someone to believe in him during that time, he said.

"He knew," Tolliver said. "He saw it in me when I didn't really see it in myself."

During the course of an interview with the Missoulian, Hauck came around a corner and greeted Tolliver enthusiastically, asking him how he was doing.

"It's important to get that degree," Hauck said, when asked what his message is to injured players.

Tolliver would like to pursue the possibility of working as a graduate assistant at UM after he receives his diploma, he said.