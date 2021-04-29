UM senior perseveres through football injury to graduate with degree in communication

A serious injury derailed a promising football career for University of Montana senior Mykal Tolliver, who was ranked as one of the 100 best cornerbacks in the nation coming out of high school.
He pondered the notion of quitting school after he could no longer play, but decided to persevere and will graduate with a degree in communication studies from UM on Saturday.
"I had a lot of like, dark days, you know what I mean?" Tolliver said. "So it really took a lot within me to just kinda look past the confusion and stuff like that and overcome things that I know that in the long run and at the end of it, it'll be worth it."
Tolliver had a stellar high school career in California and played for the University of Hawaii before transferring to join the Griz. However, he suffered a concussion in practice before ever seeing a single snap in a real game, he said. He also had a lingering foot injury that required surgery this year.
Tolliver has a deep love for the game of football, and it was devastating to him to no longer be able to play.
"It was a heartbreak," he recalled.
He wasn't alone, however. Brandon Ronan, the director of athletic performance at UM, and head football coach Bobby Hauck were two of the people Tolliver said helped him through tough times.
"A lot of talk with people that are in my corner helped me get through it," he said. "Brandon, Coach Hauck and other people that believed in me."
Tolliver said Hauck gave him inspiration in the days after his injury.
"It was one of those things where I was kind of shocked in a way," Tolliver recalled. "Because it's like, college football is a business, so it's one of those things where you kind of don't know what he's gonna tell you as far as whether it's gonna be good or not. He had so much sympathy for me and really taught me, 'I know, Mykal, you got it in you, I know that you're gonna get past all these speed bumps.' Everything that was really hard for me."
It was important for someone to believe in him during that time, he said.
"He knew," Tolliver said. "He saw it in me when I didn't really see it in myself."
During the course of an interview with the Missoulian, Hauck came around a corner and greeted Tolliver enthusiastically, asking him how he was doing.
"It's important to get that degree," Hauck said, when asked what his message is to injured players.
Tolliver would like to pursue the possibility of working as a graduate assistant at UM after he receives his diploma, he said.
"The first thing that's on my mind is I still want to be around the game," he said. "I really think what I've learned through communications, I could now show it to other people."
An athletic adviser first told Tolliver about the possibility of studying communications and he's pursued it with the same intensity that he had on the field.
"I just love the connections that I've made from it so far," he said. "I just kind of bought into it."
Jean Gee, the senior associate athletic director at UM, said Tolliver is an impressive young man.
"Mykal never played a single down for us," Gee said. "He got injured and because it was a head injury, he really struggled there for a while and I was really super concerned, academically, if he would be able to continue because of the impact the injury had on him not only physically but psychologically and emotionally."
There was a point where senior athletics officials had to discuss how to tell Tolliver that he shouldn't play football anymore because of the injury. Eventually, they were able to convince him it would be for the best and pointed him to studying communications.
"I can't be more proud of how he just weathered through that and persisted and worked hard," Gee said. "The fact that he's graduating now, it's incredible to me. He was at such a low point, I didn't think he was going to be able to stick it out. He really enjoyed all his classes and his professors and worked hard and never made an excuse."
Tolliver has now dedicated himself to mental and physical rehabilitation, spending hours doing exercises to get healthy again.
He's excited to don the cap and gown and walk with his classmates on Saturday at the football stadium, even though he's still in a walking boot from his foot surgery.
"The University of Montana is a special place and I would like to give thanks to coaches Hauck, Jimmy Morimoto, CJ Cox and the staff, training staff as well as the football support resources that helped make my success possible," Tolliver said. "And a special thanks to my dad for his support."
On Wednesday, he gazed down at the field where his life changed and thought about what it will mean for him to earn a degree after what he's been though.
"My dad's gonna be out here," he said. "I couldn't pass that up. I've worked too hard for that."