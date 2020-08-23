UM sets record with $100M in research dollars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funding spent to conduct research at the University of Montana hit more than $100 million this fiscal year, setting a record for the flagship.

UM reported $104.7 million in research expenditures in a recent National Science Foundation survey, which is a 16% increase from the previous record of $90.6 million in 2018 and a 90% increase from 2014, according to a press release.

The report follows UM’s recent recognition for research on COVID-19 vaccine development as well as receiving an award for being in the top 10% of universities for collaboration with other scientists around the world, said Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship and dean of the graduate school.

He also pointed to UM research with a more regional impact, like studies on wildfire and drought.

“All those things are items that students look at when they’re thinking about what university they’re going to attend,” Whittenburg said, adding the report makes UM particularly appealing to students interested in conducting research.