UM sets record with $100M in research dollars

Funding spent to conduct research at the University of Montana hit more than $100 million this fiscal year, setting a record for the flagship.
UM reported $104.7 million in research expenditures in a recent National Science Foundation survey, which is a 16% increase from the previous record of $90.6 million in 2018 and a 90% increase from 2014, according to a press release.
The report follows UM’s recent recognition for research on COVID-19 vaccine development as well as receiving an award for being in the top 10% of universities for collaboration with other scientists around the world, said Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship and dean of the graduate school.
He also pointed to UM research with a more regional impact, like studies on wildfire and drought.
“All those things are items that students look at when they’re thinking about what university they’re going to attend,” Whittenburg said, adding the report makes UM particularly appealing to students interested in conducting research.
A large chunk of the funding comes from federal grants and contracts, including $28 million from the National Institutes of Health, $10 million from the National Science Foundation and $6.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with additional funding from NASA and the Department of Defense, according to the press release.
The funding spans several departments, with money going toward research in health sciences, biological and biomedical sciences, natural resources and conservation, as well as math and physical sciences, computer sciences and engineering, among others.
Whittenburg said he expects the university to continue increasing its research expenditures going forward, adding he predicts UM could reach an R1 ranking with the Carnegie Foundation, the highest level ranking for research activity a university can receive, in the next year or two. In addition to research expenditures, the ranking is based on the number of doctoral students who obtain a degree and the number of non-tenure track faculty, primarily staff, that support research.
Most of the credit should go to the faculty and staff who submit proposals for funding, he said.
“It really is a lot of work managing the grants and contracts once they come in … This really is the effort of our faculty to put these proposals in and get them funded.”
