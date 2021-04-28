UM student announces run for state Legislature

Alden Tonkay, a Missoula Republican, has announced his candidacy for state House District 98.

Tonkay, 22, declared his intentions on April 28 to a group of Missoula County Republicans. He is a student at the University of Montana and expects to graduate in the fall with a degree in political science.

"After discussions with a number of advisors, we feel that this is the right time and opportunity to run for office and I pledge to you that I will do everything in my power to ensure that come Nov. 8, 2022 House District 98 is red," Tonkay said in a news release.

"I'll work hard over the next 18 months and come time for the general election I will win this seat and go support and vote for conservative values in Helena."

Tonkay works in Helena for Attorney General Austin Knudsen as a legal secretary and said he has worked on multiple Republican campaigns across the state.

In the release, he said he would focus on lowering property taxes, ensuring strong education in public schools, reducing the size and scope of government and protecting Second Amendment rights.

House District 98 is held by Willis Curdy, a Democrat. He has served in the seat since 2015.

