UM student petition calls attention to racist photo

An online petition with more than 2,000 signatures is calling attention to a photo circulated on social media last week of two individuals holding a racist prom-ask sign.

“This last week, several University of Montana students shared an abhorrent image on their social media,” the petition reads. “The image in question shows student Jacob Metzger holding a sign which displays nothing short of racism and hatred.”

University spokesman Dave Kuntz was able to confirm that a Jacob Metzger is an enrolled student.

Efforts by the Missoulian to contact Metzger were unsuccessful.

Matthew Knight, a sophomore at the university, started the petition on Friday after seeing the image on social media on April 6.

“What was particularly gut-wrenching about seeing something like that is when we see those images on the internet of hate and disgusting things, we can always comfort ourselves a little bit with knowing that they take place in some far away, awful place,” Knight said.

