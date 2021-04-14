UM student petition calls attention to racist photo

An online petition with more than 2,000 signatures is calling attention to a photo circulated on social media last week of two individuals holding a racist prom-ask sign.
“This last week, several University of Montana students shared an abhorrent image on their social media,” the petition reads. “The image in question shows student Jacob Metzger holding a sign which displays nothing short of racism and hatred.”
University spokesman Dave Kuntz was able to confirm that a Jacob Metzger is an enrolled student.
Efforts by the Missoulian to contact Metzger were unsuccessful.
Matthew Knight, a sophomore at the university, started the petition on Friday after seeing the image on social media on April 6.
“What was particularly gut-wrenching about seeing something like that is when we see those images on the internet of hate and disgusting things, we can always comfort ourselves a little bit with knowing that they take place in some far away, awful place,” Knight said.
“But knowing that this photo was taken here in our community and knowing that this isn’t some other worldly place, it’s here and now, was something that was really sobering and upsetting," Knight added.
Kuntz said the university cannot take disciplinary action that would infringe on a student’s First Amendment rights and prohibit speech that is protected.
“These cruel, ignorant actions don’t reflect University of Montana values,” Kuntz said. “We are aware of the petition and encouraged to see so many folks take a stand on this.”
The university released a statement on social media last Thursday, condemning racism and discrimination, within hours of becoming aware of the photo, Kuntz said.
Knight said his reason for starting the petition was because of an initial lack of communication from the university.
“Ultimately, the most important takeaway from this circumstance is the importance of individual accountability. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to speak up when you notice displays of hatred, no matter how small,” the petition reads.
Missoula County Public Schools confirmed that the individuals in the photo are not current MCPS students.