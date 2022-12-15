UM student receives Marshall Scholarship to study abroad

Beatrix Frissell, student at the University of Montana, was recently selected as one of 40 students in the country to receive a 2023 Marshall Scholarship.

The Marshall Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship, provides funding for graduate study in the U.K., according to a UM news release. Frissell will spend the next two years studying first at the University of Edinburgh and then King's College in London.

Frissell is a double-major in political science and environmental science and sustainability. She plans to earn a master of science in global environment, politics and society during her time at the University of Edinburgh.

In addition to this scholarship, Frissell was named a prestigious Truman Scholar in the spring and was a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship in the fall of 2022.