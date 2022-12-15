 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UM student receives Marshall Scholarship to study abroad

Beatrix Frissell, student at the University of Montana, was recently selected as one of 40 students in the country to receive a 2023 Marshall Scholarship. In addition to this scholarship, Frissell was named a prestigious Truman Scholar in the spring and was a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship in the fall of 2022. 

Beatrix Frissell, student at the University of Montana, was recently selected as one of 40 students in the country to receive a 2023 Marshall Scholarship. 

The Marshall Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship, provides funding for graduate study in the U.K., according to a UM news release. Frissell will spend the next two years studying first at the University of Edinburgh and then King's College in London. 

Frissell is a double-major in political science and environmental science and sustainability. She plans to earn a master of science in global environment, politics and society during her time at the University of Edinburgh. 

In addition to this scholarship, Frissell was named a prestigious Truman Scholar in the spring and was a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship in the fall of 2022. 

