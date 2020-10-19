UM students build first Montana firewise garden

The group wants the garden to work as a learning tool for Missoula, UM and even the rest of Montana to become more firewise. Cara Nelson, professor of restoration ecology who is overseeing the project, said the garden will serve to both educate current homeowners, but also future homeowners like the students who helped build it.

“We’re using it to educate students, you know, who can bring that information to their families,” Nelson said. “But also, so it’s just part of their toolkit when thinking about what’s appropriate behavior for living amongst fire adapted forests.”

There will be one more volunteer day this semester, Saturday, Oct. 24, to seed the garden. Then next semester, the group will plant the rest of the vegetation and collect their results to present at a research seminar. The garden will be maintained by future students and faculty.

“We hope that by (next) semester we’ll have gotten plants in here and that won’t be the end of the culmination of this project,” Hollar said. “It’s gonna take a year or two of love and care for this to become a fully vibrant firewise native vegetation garden.”

The project is funded with help from the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, which granted $2,000, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, from which the project received a grant of $7,500, according to Nelson. The professor also said they’ve received a lot of help and support from community members.

