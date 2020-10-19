UM students build first Montana firewise garden

University of Montana student volunteers have been working in a corner of campus — this weekend in rain jackets and muddy boots — to build what UM is describing as the state’s first firewise demonstration garden.
“A big reason we started this is because there’s just no resource like this in Montana at the moment,” said Zachary Garibay, a student working on the project and on the site Saturday.
Firewise is a method of landscaping to best protect homes from wildfires. The practice is already abundant in Idaho, where there are nearly a dozen demonstration gardens, but UM counts itself the first to have one in Montana.
Right now, the garden is still just winding gravel pathways and soil awaiting seeds, but by the end of the project, the students hope to see a thriving garden full of varying native plants and informative signage for passersby to learn how they can create their own firewise garden.
The demonstration project is part of four seniors’ capstone project for the Ecosystem Science and Restoration program and should be finished by the end of spring 2021.
The garden is split into three zones. The first spans about five feet from the home with low-growing plants intermingled with rocks and surfaces that don’t burn. The second zone spans 30 feet from the home and can have slightly taller plants. The third zone is supposed to go out 100 feet from the home and can have taller plants and trees, but with suggested pruning and limiting plants like tall grass that can act as fuel.
“Despite Montana having proportionately the most homes at risk, nothing like this exists,” Garibay said. “So, we think that there’s a huge need for it and we’re really hoping that this serves to act as the catalyst that inspires other institutes, organizations to do the same thing.”
Support Local Journalism
According to the project’s proposal, Montana is the most at-risk state for wildfires with over 137,000 Montanan’s with urban-wildland properties. Garibay explained that homes near wildland forests can be caught in wildfires by something as small as a stray ember. He said the most vital area is the hundred feet around a home, and firewise gardening allows homeowners to limit things like tall grass and dead leaves that could easily catch fire and spread.
“We know in 2017 what can happen,” said student Nathaniel Miller, referencing the year’s record-sized fire season. “We’re (trying) to minimize that risk.”
The students are also planning to use all native Montana plants, which grow better on the Montana landscape and provide natural habitats for the animals and bugs of the area.
Another important part of the project is gauging the community’s knowledge of firewise practices. So student Liam Stevens is heading a survey, which will be delivered to 4,000 homes in at-risk areas of Missoula like the Rattlesnake. Stevens said they should receive about a 10% response rate.
The group wants the garden to work as a learning tool for Missoula, UM and even the rest of Montana to become more firewise. Cara Nelson, professor of restoration ecology who is overseeing the project, said the garden will serve to both educate current homeowners, but also future homeowners like the students who helped build it.
“We’re using it to educate students, you know, who can bring that information to their families,” Nelson said. “But also, so it’s just part of their toolkit when thinking about what’s appropriate behavior for living amongst fire adapted forests.”
There will be one more volunteer day this semester, Saturday, Oct. 24, to seed the garden. Then next semester, the group will plant the rest of the vegetation and collect their results to present at a research seminar. The garden will be maintained by future students and faculty.
“We hope that by (next) semester we’ll have gotten plants in here and that won’t be the end of the culmination of this project,” Hollar said. “It’s gonna take a year or two of love and care for this to become a fully vibrant firewise native vegetation garden.”
The project is funded with help from the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, which granted $2,000, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, from which the project received a grant of $7,500, according to Nelson. The professor also said they’ve received a lot of help and support from community members.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.