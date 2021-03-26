UM students, faculty protest planned cuts to College of Humanities and Sciences

Based on the university’s investment per student credit hour, UM has increased its spending on students in the College of Humanities and Sciences by 70% in 2020 compared with 2010, Bodnar said. It is not yet known how much would be spent per student credit hour after the cuts are implemented.

Junior Donna Arganbright said that increased spending has manifested as a reduction in faculty and electives. For the past few years Arganbright battled for her younger sister to go to UM for college rather than Montana State University. She is worried now there might not be that much of a program for her sister.

UM decided how to invest in its nine colleges based largely on three factors: number of students pursuing a major, student credit hours, and research activity, said Dave Kuntz, spokesperson for UM. While the College of Humanities and Sciences would see a budget reduction, other colleges would see a budget increase.

The budget plan reflects where the students are investing, which is guiding where the university is allocating resources, Kuntz said. If students take more courses at one of the colleges, funding will increase for that college, Kuntz said. The budget model is flexible and will be reassessed on an annual basis.