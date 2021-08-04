UM sued for sex discrimination, university says allegations are without merit

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday by four former university employees accuses the University of Montana of sex-based discrimination.

The plaintiffs allege UM “has long fostered and encouraged a culture, and the resulting actions, that ‘on the basis on sex’ denied female employees the benefits of their long dedication to UM’s educational programs.

"UM did not create a glass ceiling for these women's careers," the lawsuit said. "UM created a brick wall for these women's careers."

The plaintiffs are former UM employees Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees.

Among the allegations, they accuse UM President Seth Bodnar “of taking the reins” in UM’s unequal treatment of women, pointing to several instances of alleged discrimination.

A joint statement from UM and the Montana University System says the institutions “strongly believe these claims are baseless and without merit.”

UM and MUS “look forward to vigorously defending our institutions in court," the statement said. "The University of Montana is committed to providing a working and learning environment that is free from all forms of discrimination.”

