UM summer classes keep campus busy

Inside the fourth floor of the chemistry building, University of Montana students are giving up some of their summers to head back to the classroom.

Students quietly mixed together solutions in the back room and peered over lab worksheets in small groups Wednesday, looking to get ahead one of chemistry's most difficult classes out of the way

With 10-week and the first of two five-week sessions underway, more than 3,000 students are taking summer classes at UM. The headcount, roughly the same as 2021, continues an enrollment wave that started in the fall of 2021.

“We just have a lot of cool and unique programs,” said Julie Cahill, director of UM's summer program, who was brought on in January. “Summer seems like ‘well, maybe I will dip by toe back into higher education.’”

Since 2017, summer enrollment has gone up 20%, according to Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications at UM.

There are more than 800 courses offered at the university. More than 200 are online only; others are internship or thesis study credits. Summer 2020 had the most students taking classes, at 3,150.

“One reason why we see this enrollment stabilization is from strong economic conditions in Missoula,” Kuntz said. “Many of our students are taking a class while working a job or doing an internship.”

UM previously saw a 3% increase in enrollment last fall — its first academic-year enrollment increase since 2011. UM's summer program adds roughly $4 million in revenue to the university each year, Kuntz said — a big boost to the university’s annual budget.

Kuntz said students have three main reasons for taking summer classes: getting ahead, catching up and just taking a class for fun. At least a couple hundred students are enrolled for the first time ahead of the fall semester. More than 2,500 people are continuing their degree programs.

Under the fluorescent lights of the chemistry lab, students spent four hours testing experiments and checking their answers. The lab is meant for chemistry students looking to get general chemistry out of the way — a road map full of different theories and equations.

Tyler Grina, a teaching assistant and senior chemistry major, said working with the class has helped him realize his love for science and teaching.

“As long as I am here at UM I will do it,” said Grina, who taught the same class last summer. The class starts at the atomic level, chemistry's most basic particle, and builds its way up to large chemical reactions that humans can notice.

The class, a cornerstone to the degree program, is one that Cahill said students are dedicating themselves to while they have more time.

Cahill said others are looking to gain a skill through a unique class. For example, a Native American documentary class offered only in the summer goes over basic video practices while exploring native cultures and Indigenous peoples’ portrayal in the media.

“You don’t even need video production experience,” Cahill said. Eventually, the class will produce and publish several short videos from around Montana’s reservations.

Summer camps for high school students are also taking over the mountain campus, many starting in July. Sports clinics, music camps and dual enrollment classes will be spread out across campus and using the residence halls.

“It hasn’t started in large portions, but some (camps) are already sold out,” Kuntz said, adding the camps are important to make first contact with students. “While they are not counted in enrollment, they are a high priority to us.”

Cahill said that while most classes are underway, there is still time to enroll in the second five-week session, which starts June 27. To learn more about the summer classes offered visit the university page at umt.edu/summer/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.