Summer enrollment at the University of Montana increased 3% over last summer, reaching its highest level since 2014.
In a press release Monday, UM announced that 3,025 students had paid for their summer courses compared to 2,945 last year, which also represented an increase from the previous year. UM plans to release a final count at the end of August and anticipates higher total enrollment once all students have paid.
UM noted the total number of degrees awarded in summer also increased, from 422 in 2018 to 489 this year.
Enrollment rose at UM's two-year Missoula College, with 274 students paying for summer courses so far this year compared to 259 last year. Summer offerings run roughly from May through August.
In the press release, UM Provost Jon Harbor and director of summer enrollment Grace Gardner said the university was working to expand its summer offerings.
Academic-year enrollment remains a weak spot for UM, having dropped 32% since 2011. Increasing it has been a priority for the campus for several years.
While university officials expect enrollment to drop again this fall, they say that initial metrics point to a larger freshman class than last year, and note that a continued increase in the freshman classes will eventually yield higher enrollment.
