UM takes recruitment strategy on the road

Maggie Broadway arrived early to the Davenport Grand Hotel in downtown Spokane, where the University of Montana was hosting prospective students, their families and local alumni for a Wednesday night meet-and-greet. Her brother attends UM, and though she is only a high school freshman, she was eager to see for herself what UM was all about.
Arriving about 20 minutes before the event was scheduled to begin, she passed the time by pensively sketching in her notebook at a white-clothed table next to the hot chocolate dispenser and appetizer buffet.
She looked up from her drawing as a suit-clad man pulled back the chair next to her, sat down and inquired about her interest in UM and where she was from. Then she asked who he was.
“I’m Seth, I’m the president at UM,” he said.
“Oh, wow, OK,” she responded with a look of shock, surprised by his rank and his presence at the event, she said.
Ivie Carvo, a senior at Ephrata High, near Moses Lake, Washington, also was impressed by the literal busload of UM’s top brass, professors and staff who made the trip to her — rather than the other way around, as it has been for other schools she’s considering.
“I’ve never had professors come out here, and the president to come, too, was pretty amazing,” she said. “I’ve never been to something like this where the school actually came to me, and that was really cool. I went on a STEM tour of Washington State University, which was interesting but this feels personal, like they really want me.”
That’s the idea behind the whole thing, enrollment vice president Cathy Cole said. And while some might see the recruiting trip — one of a series of trips around the Northwest — as a way of raising UM’s enrollment numbers that have steadily declined for the past decade, Cole insists it’s actually simpler than that.
“It’s just good enrollment management, something maybe that hasn’t been going on in the past here,” Cole said.
UM’s enrollment has been under scrutiny for a decade, with Montanans both on and off campus laser-focused each semester on what the latest student numbers will be. Some have pointed to a book as the root of the problem — one graced with a picture of Main Hall against the blue glow of Mount Sentinel in the winter dusk, beckoning to parents and students alike from the storefronts of airport bookstores across the country, inviting them to read about a rash of sexual assaults in the city UM calls home, and the Department of Justice investigations that ensued.
But it’s more than that.
Leaders in higher education predict a nationwide enrollment decline in the near future, spurred by a drop in the number of high school graduates and increasing cost of a degree. In addition to that, a recent deregulation of national recruiting ground rules is already causing a spike in competition among schools vying to be every high-schooler's No. 1 choice. Refining and revitalizing UM’s recruitment process is perhaps more critical than ever, and the Spokane trip is one of the ways UM’s enrollment team is fighting tooth and nail to secure, and hopefully grow, its incoming class.
***
From the cover of the Adams Center entryway, more than a dozen UM representatives, ranging from the president on down to a handful of students, shuffled through the piercing cold of the early morning winds blowing out of Hellgate Canyon and onto a chartered bus that would whisk them across Lookout Pass to Spokane this past Wednesday.
The deans, professors and financial aid counselors chatted as the bus climbed up to the snowy pass, while UM’s spokesperson, Paula Short bantered with the driver. He asked about the trip, and Short told him about the plan to meet with prospective students.
“Oh, OK, so a recruiting trip,” he said. After a pause he brought up enrollment. “It’s been down quite a bit, right? And I think I heard MSU has been growing.”
Short acknowledged that, indeed, that was the case. She offered a possible explanation to the driver.
“I think sometimes we’re too much of a well-kept secret,” she said. “But I think a lot of it gets attributed to them having an engineering school, which has been really popular. So a lot of it is making students aware of the offerings we have at UM, which a lot of them are actually related to engineering, too.”
Reflecting on the interaction, which she said comes up relatively often with prospective students and their families while recruiting, Short said that she tries to avoid framing it as a competition between the two schools, but rather takes the opportunity to change the narrative when it comes up, and focus on UM’s strengths and the personal connection they are trying to form with students.
Cole said working on changing the narrative of UM’s enrollment decline is one of her top priorities.
“Everything we do is to help change that narrative for UM, because we are not on the decline, we are moving in an upward direction,” she said. “We are building for the future at UM and the future is bright. I’ll ride a bus from West Coast to East Coast if that's what it takes to get that message out.”
The hope is that it doesn’t take riding buses across the country. The bus chartered to take the UM representatives to Washington was T-boned in downtown Spokane as it made its way through the busy streets to the hotel. While momentarily shaken, the team unloaded and walked the final two blocks to the hotel, and continued the course of events uninterrupted.
The first event of the day was a lunch with high school counselors, where President Bodnar summed up why UM had brought around 20 people from all sectors of the university to Spokane.
“The reason we do that is because it's really important that you as counselors, in addition to prospective students and families, who we’ll be seeing later tonight, see the university not as an institution but as people, as faces and human beings,” he said. “So that when you or students have a question, the student knows, ‘Oh, I’ve actually met the vice president for enrollment, I’ve met the head of financial aid. I can call someone,’ and that's really important.”
The trip to Spokane was the second such trip this month, with the first being a multi-day tour to Montana’s largest cities to meet with counselors and prospective students.
Cole said one of the things she finds most valuable from the trips is hearing feedback from the counselors who may run into issues with UM’s on-boarding process. While she said the Spokane trip didn’t yield much feedback on that front, the trip within Montana helped her develop more targeted messaging in emails to Montana students, and also made the range of campus visit options more obvious on the website.
Later in the evening, prospective students, some of whom had traveled for hours from all over eastern Washington and northern Idaho, came to mingle with UM faculty and advisers. Some already knew they were coming to UM, and some weren't sure yet.
Brandon Hein, a high school senior from the small town of Newport, Washington, came already sporting a well-worn University of Montana baseball cap, and said he'd already been accepted to the honors college, and was planning to pursue a wildlife biology degree.
“It’s really rural where I’m from, with lots of mountains, so I like that about Montana, and a lot of outdoors stuff to do," he said. "I guess the wildlife bio program is the best in the country so it was a pretty easy choice. I was considering University of Idaho and WSU, but it’s actually less expensive for me to go to UM than it is for in-state tuition at WSU.”
Jacey Grange, a senior from Harrison, Idaho, who said she was still unsure what major she wanted to pursue, but was considering a teaching degree, spent some time chatting with Adrea Lawrence, the dean of the education school.
Grange was unsure about pursuing teaching because she wasn't sure whether she had the patience to work with kids, Lawrence said, but after hearing about the amount of time education students spend going to classrooms and experiencing firsthand the best ways of working with kids, she seemed more interested.
"I certainly hope I end up seeing her on campus," Lawrence said on Friday. "I've gotten a couple emails from students I spoke with there and now they're connected with advisers here at the school, so I think it was pretty successful."
***
Cole said the UM to You bus tour won't be the last, with more being planned for the months ahead. In addition to meeting with students and their families and forming that personal connection to the school, UM collects information from the students who attend, which gets logged into the database they use to micro-target students based on their location, interests and other variables they provide.
"We're doing a great deal of research into who comes here and who does well," she said. "We're trying to emphasize our out-of-state markets this year too, and finding Texas and Oklahoma and the Midwest, basically all those states that touch Michigan are doing well, so we're doing targeted marketing in those areas. We just don't have the resources that some schools might have to cast a huge net, so we have to be targeted and efficient."
Cole said preliminary numbers of applicants and admitted students have her "cautiously optimistic," for next year, but said until May 1, considered to be a major milestone date in the enrollment process, she'll be checking the daily statistics "what feels like every 15 minutes."