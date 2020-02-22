UM takes recruitment strategy on the road

Maggie Broadway arrived early to the Davenport Grand Hotel in downtown Spokane, where the University of Montana was hosting prospective students, their families and local alumni for a Wednesday night meet-and-greet. Her brother attends UM, and though she is only a high school freshman, she was eager to see for herself what UM was all about.

Arriving about 20 minutes before the event was scheduled to begin, she passed the time by pensively sketching in her notebook at a white-clothed table next to the hot chocolate dispenser and appetizer buffet.

She looked up from her drawing as a suit-clad man pulled back the chair next to her, sat down and inquired about her interest in UM and where she was from. Then she asked who he was.

“I’m Seth, I’m the president at UM,” he said.

“Oh, wow, OK,” she responded with a look of shock, surprised by his rank and his presence at the event, she said.

Ivie Carvo, a senior at Ephrata High, near Moses Lake, Washington, also was impressed by the literal busload of UM’s top brass, professors and staff who made the trip to her — rather than the other way around, as it has been for other schools she’s considering.