UM tallies two more COVID-19 cases, six since Aug. 12

The University of Montana has three active COVID-19 cases, up two from a week earlier, according to numbers published this week by the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Six have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Aug. 12, when students moved back into the dorms, according to the health department's tally.
Three cases is relatively low — if UM represented its own county, that tally wouldn't trigger the governor's mask mandate, which requires face coverings in counties with four or more active cases. But by comparison, 10 Montana counties have had fewer cumulative cases since the onset of the pandemic six months ago.
Last week UM said it would coordinate with the local health department to disclose the COVID-19 situation on campus. The UM-specific numbers are included in the county's overall tally. The University of Montana and Montana State University both initially declined to publish information about campus cases. Pushback followed, including UM's Faculty Senate passing a resolution urging the university to change course. In late August, before disclosure of campus cases, officials within UM's School of Theatre and Dance confirmed a case among the faculty.
Both universities now publish weekly information through the health department, although without a breakdown of students, faculty and staff. The UM Faculty Senate chair has called on the administration to offer even more detail on cases and COVID-19 on campus.
State data show the largest percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases is the 20-29 age range, with about 2,000 cases, or 22.89% of the cumulative 8,663 cases in Montana since the pandemic began here. The 30-39 age demographic is the second biggest slice of the COVID-19 pie, with 16.97% of all Montana cases, according to state numbers.
Locally, Missoula County teenagers have made up the largest percentage of confirmed cases at 24%. People in their 20s follow at 19%.
