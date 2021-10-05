UM to conduct 'independent' review of law school following student-led walkout

Johns wasn’t surprised Kirgis was present at the walkout, he said.

“I definitely agree with survivors who were uncomfortable having him there. I would be too if I were personally affected by his gaslighting,” Johns said.

A combination of current and former students as well as law school faculty attended the event. Some held hand-painted signs with slogans of “believe survivors” and “resign now.” Others wore purple shirts with words printed on them such as “survivor” or “solidarity.”

“This climate at the law school for female faculty and staff has caused many of us to leave and we have made many attempts to bring the problems here to the administration, to Title IX and to the provost to know what they are,” retired UM law school professor Cynthia Ford said as she walked with the rally.

Another organizer of the event, Annie Holland, shared her experience as a survivor of domestic violence despite her fears that the perpetrator may retaliate against her for speaking out.

She noted that when assault is not adequately addressed on campus, survivors are denied an equal educational experience as they may feel uncomfortable attending classes in fear of running into their attacker.