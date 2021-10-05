UM to conduct 'independent' review of law school following student-led walkout

Following a walkout and rally at the University of Montana’s law school, UM is launching an independent review to assess the school's structure.
About 100 UM students and community members gathered on Tuesday morning to demand change and accountability in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
Speakers and students called on law school Dean Paul Kirgis and Associate Dean Sally Weaver to resign, saying the two administrators had failed students and created a toxic environment.
As first reported by the Daily Montanan, women from the law school say the dean and associate dean discouraged them from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault to the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.
Following students' demands and based on what was discussed at the walkout, university officials are launching an "independent, outside review to assess the learning and working environment in the Law School and the mechanisms in place to best support students," according to a statement to the Missoulian on Tuesday from UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.
Everett Johns, one of the walkout's co-organizers and a second-year law student, opened the rally with a speech.
“We're here today because the law school administration has ignored, silenced and retaliated against survivors at this school for too long," he said. "We stand in solidarity here today with survivors.”
Johns was eager to join the law school and eventually practice law in Montana and advocate on behalf of survivors. He himself is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“But it didn’t take long for me to realize that there’s a problem at this law school. The administration here has created a toxic learning environment for students and for faculty,” Johns said, directing his gaze at Kirgis.
Johns called for Kirgis and Weaver to be ousted. He suggested that a “radical culture change” is needed at the law school, and that change could be brought with fresh administration.
“The administration here has failed us. Dean Kirgis and Associate Dean Weaver, you have failed us,” Johns continued, maintaining his eye contact with Kirgis.
Kirgis was in attendance at Tuesday’s rally. He did not address the crowd.
“I’m just here to listen today, not to talk,” Kirgis told the Missoulian at the event.
In a letter to the Blewett School of Law community sent last Friday, Kirgis acknowledged students' concerns about the lack of support from administrators.
“That falls on me, and I’m sorry that I and the law school administration have not done a better job of ensuring students, and in particular women students, feel they can safely raise issues of concern,” he said in the letter.
Jacob Elder, a current Missoula mayoral candidate and student at the Blewett School of Law, has had multiple women accuse him of sexual assault and is at the center of the women’s allegations, the Daily Montanan reported.
One woman reported an alleged assault by Elder to the university’s Title IX Office. In July, the investigation concluded “there was not a preponderance of evidence to find (Elder) responsible for retaliation or sexual misconduct/harassment,” according to documentation provided to the Missoulian.
The investigation into the claims against Elder was handled by Grand River Solutions, an outside firm contracted by the university to look into Title IX cases.
The university has invested significant resources into investigating the allegations against the law school, Kuntz said in the statement. Those initial investigations found law school leaders did not violate university policy.
“The University of Montana takes reports of sexual assault and harassment seriously, and continues to work hard to ensure all survivors can come forward and seek justice without fear of retribution," he added.
Johns wasn’t surprised Kirgis was present at the walkout, he said.
“I definitely agree with survivors who were uncomfortable having him there. I would be too if I were personally affected by his gaslighting,” Johns said.
A combination of current and former students as well as law school faculty attended the event. Some held hand-painted signs with slogans of “believe survivors” and “resign now.” Others wore purple shirts with words printed on them such as “survivor” or “solidarity.”
“This climate at the law school for female faculty and staff has caused many of us to leave and we have made many attempts to bring the problems here to the administration, to Title IX and to the provost to know what they are,” retired UM law school professor Cynthia Ford said as she walked with the rally.
Another organizer of the event, Annie Holland, shared her experience as a survivor of domestic violence despite her fears that the perpetrator may retaliate against her for speaking out.
She noted that when assault is not adequately addressed on campus, survivors are denied an equal educational experience as they may feel uncomfortable attending classes in fear of running into their attacker.
“When a school operates out of fear of being sued by those accused of rape, but they are not afraid of being sued by the victim who’s demanding justice, we must change that equation and we must provide legal advocacy — advocacy to victims against the school in order to succeed,” Holland said.
Those who participated in the walkout met outside of the law school at the Garlington Lohn & Robinson PLLP Plaza. After the speakers, attendees walked across campus to the steps of Main Hall, chanting “we believe survivors” and “we will not be silenced.” The event wrapped up there.
“Something at this school is wrong, and it’s the job of our leaders to fix it,” first-year UM law student Samantha Veneski said. “I’m afraid that they do not see that. When are we going to hear from the administration about honest change? Because frankly performative change is not enough.”