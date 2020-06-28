UM to hold summer anti-racism classes

“I want to learn how we could change things, how we can address the problem and work together to solve it,” Perez said. “Because in my one year on campus, I definitely didn't feel like anyone was working together.”

Perez said she hopes to learn how to explain injustices more directly, how to point out racism in its face and describe why it’s wrong.

“I feel like this will really help me know what to say,” she said. “I want to help them understand us. And I feel like this class is a great opportunity to help me learn different points of views and different histories.”

Shearer said putting together syllabi for the classes and jump-starting them a session ahead of plan wasn’t difficult, because these classes have been in the works for a while. Two of the classes, Dismantling Racism and African American History to 1865, will be offered during the normal fall semester as well.

Even though the courses will be held through UM and taught by UM professors, registration will be open for any Montana University System (MUS) student, Shearer said. The credit will transfer to any MUS institution.

“We are going to set aside any complication (among campuses) because this is way more important,” he said.