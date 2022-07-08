UM to host 'Addiction Roulette' performance, explore addiction and incarceration

The University of Montana, Montana Department of Transportation and No Joke Theater are putting on an “Addiction Roulette” event Monday evening on the UM campus.

“Addiction Roulette” examines addiction through a collage of original and scripted scenes. The event is a way for the Missoula community to learn about the link between incarceration and addiction through theater, No Joke Theater Artistic Director Leah Joki said.

“It’s a huge problem that addiction makes up so much of our prison system,” Joki said. “Really there should be more treatment, as opposed to incarceration.”

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Masquer Theater on UM’s campus. It’s free and open to the public, and no reservations are required. A Q&A session with the director, teachers and performers will follow the performance.

85% of incarcerated individuals in Montana are there for substance abuse-related issues, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Several actors and participants volunteered through Missoula’s pre-release center. There are five performers along with a handful of teaching artists.

Skits include original scripts written by incarcerated people in the Warm Springs Addiction Treatment and Change (WATCh) program detailing their experiences with DUI arrests. Those are written by Native American writers, Joki said.

In Montana, Native Americans comprise 6.5% of the state's population, but they make up 25% of the population in men’s prison and 38% in women’s, she said.

“It humanizes their experience and acts as a catalyst for conversation about social justice issues in our community,” Joki said.

The group also has material from the Broadway playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis and from pop culture material that deals with addiction, like the HBO hit show "Euphoria."

“I tried to hit it from all sides,” Joki said. “We’re touching on addiction issues with alcohol, methamphetamine, with heroin. It’s a non-judgmental way to get the conversation going.”

Joki estimates volunteers have put in about 100 hours of rehearsals, practicing the scenes four times a week.

The DUI Project came about as a pilot program at the WATCh program through the UM College of the Arts and Media. Grant funding through the dean's office augmented with money from the Montana Department of Transportation made the project possible, she explained.

Joki is a UM alumni and the first person from Montana to attend the Juilliard School in New York City. Before retiring in Missoula, she worked for the California Department of Corrections. There, she performed and taught at over 30 prisons.

"My goal is to introduce arts in corrections (facilities) into the Montana judicial system," Joki said. "It's been my life's work."

She hopes to train a younger generation to pick up the work and integrate performing arts into correctional facilities to explore rehabilitative treatment rather than punishment.