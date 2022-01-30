UM to host first WinterFest, free ice skating and other outdoor activities for students

If you’re a UM student and looking for something fun to do on Tuesday, the university is debuting its first WinterFest.

Lasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will include a host of outdoor activities on the Oval — students can look forward to free ice skating, fire pits, games and a “Frozen” singalong.

“We’re hoping it’s a fun kickoff event to show students how to have fun and get everyone engaged and meeting new people,” said Lacey Zinke, director of fraternity and sorority involvement.

Here is a schedule of the planned events:

OVAL, 2-3 p.m. — fire pits, ice rink with free skate, winter scavenger hunt kickoff. The latter will be all around campus and needs to be completed by 5 p.m.

OVAL, 3-4 p.m. — fire pits, ice rink with free skate, "Frozen" singalong on the outdoor screen, “Throw a Snowperson” (roll giant dice to build a snowperson based on the numbers you roll), Knock ‘Em Down” (knock over buckets with beach balls), and “Build a Snow Fort” with sugar cubes.

OVAL, 4-5 p.m. — fire pits, ice rink with free skate, "Frozen" singalong on the outdoor screen.

It’s a new event to UM’s campus, Zinke said. She hopes it can become an annual thing.

“We have the most vibrant campus in the nation, especially the landscape, and WinterFest allows us to take advantage of that,” UM spokesman Dave Kuntz said.

Because of the pandemic, social opportunities for students have been limited — Zinke and Kuntz hope WinterFest can combat that.

As the university edges toward returning to a more normal setting, Kuntz said they've seen a demand for events and opportunities where students can socialize and recreate.

The event is free and open to all UM students.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.