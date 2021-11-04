UM to host health professions career fair for students

As Montana continues to face a labor shortage and the pandemic places additional stress on health care fields, the University of Montana and Missoula College are hosting a health care professions career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Missoula College.

Hosted by UM’s office of Experiential Learning and Career Success, the event is open to all students and includes 19 health care employers from across Montana and the region.

Vendors include the Montana Hospital Association, Missoula Developmental Service Corporation, Western Montana Clinic, CVS Health, Walgreens, Shodair Children’s Hospital, Billings Clinic, Bozeman Health and Kindred Healthcare, among many others.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates that jobs in health care will grow 16% over the next 10 years, adding about 2.6 million jobs — more than any other occupational group.

The need for health care workers in Montana includes just about every aspect of the health care industry, according to Andrea Vernon, director of Experiential Learning and Student Success. That includes jobs that UM students are specially trained for and highly qualified to fill across nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, nursing assistants, phlebotomy, medical reception and more.

Aubree Osier, a junior from Idaho, is a UM health and human performance major. She said she’s interested in speaking with health career employers about job availability and special skills.

“I’m excited to attend the Health Care Professions Career Fair to network and learn more about what employers are searching for in applicants,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to exploring what career options are out there for my major.”

Kristyn Egbert, director of operations with the Montana Hospital Association, said the career fair allows Montana students to consider staying in Montana.

“Montana’s health care industry is facing an urgent labor shortage and the pandemic is placing additional stress on the industry,” Egbert said. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with UM students interested in health care positions and connect them directly to Montana hospitals for employment. There are many job opportunities available to keep these graduates in-state, serving their communities and providing critical work.”

The Health Care Professions Career Fair is part of UM’s dedicated efforts to promote career readiness through ElevateU, UM’s signature program dedicated to crafting career exploration readiness opportunities through a student’s journey at UM. ElevateU offers career development and training, access to internships, micro-credentials, career fairs and career coaching, tailored to individual students.

“As we continue to navigate a persistent pandemic, ELCS is eager to support local health care industries with staffing needs, while also supporting our students’ career readiness,” Vernon said.

For more information on the career fair, email katherine.lechman@umontana.edu.

