UM to host symposium on Indigenous boarding schools

The University of Montana on Sept. 30 is hosting a symposium for Montana educators on Indigenous boarding schools. The event aims to equip teachers with skills to address the ongoing effects of historical trauma in Native communities.

The symposium, “Boarding Schools: Remembering Our Resiliency and Shared Knowledge for Trauma-Informed Learning,” will be a hybrid event, meaning speakers and attendees may participate virtually or in-person. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature keynote speakers Maria Yellow Horse Brave Heart, director of Native American Disparities Research at the University of New Mexico, and her collaborator Deidre Longhair. Educators who attend can earn continuing education credits.

Other speakers will include Marsha Small, a Northern Cheyenne woman who uses ground-penetrating radar to discover unmarked graves of Native children, Jason Begay, who co-teaches UM’s Native News Project, and Ramey Growing Thunder, who leads the Fort Peck language and culture department.

The event will feature teaching method workshops in history, language arts, science, art, media and tribal languages. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange, which has become a symbol of the boarding school healing movement.

From 8 to 10 p.m., there will be an Every Child Matters walk at the UM Oval, and University Hall will be lit in orange to honor victims, survivors and future generations.

Maegan Rides At The Door, director of UM’s National Native Children’s Trauma Center, said in a statement “a national conversation about the boarding school system is long overdue.”

“We want to … promote healing from collective trauma and to help prepare Native youth for this important but potentially disturbing conversation about the deaths, abuses and intergenerational suffering created by the system,” she said. “Montana educators are in a position to lead this effort.”

To register for the conference, visit umt.edu/events.

Symposium partners include the Robert and Beverly Braid Family, UM’s Department of Native American Studies, the UM Office of the President, the UM Office of the Provost and Missoula’s All Nations Health Center.

Indigenous boarding schools and a legacy of trauma

From the 1800s to the 1970s, Native children were taken from their homes and forced to attend government-funded Christian boarding schools, where they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused. The explicit mission of these schools was cultural genocide. Some children died at these schools and were buried in unmarked graves.

Tribes suffered language and culture loss as a result, and historical trauma persists.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in June 2021 established the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to investigate the boarding school system. The first installment of the investigation was released in May and identified at least 16 boarding schools in Montana.

Set. 30 has been deemed the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools.