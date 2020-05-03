UM to offer steep summer class discounts

The discount, which she said was prompted by student demand that they not pay full standard price of an in-person class if that isn’t what they’re getting, would bring the costs down to about what UM typically charges for an online summer class. For nonresidents, that can make a big difference.

“Students didn’t want to be paying all the fees for things like the campus rec fee, the transportation fee, the UC fee, when they aren’t actually here using those services,” Gardner said. “We heard them loud and clear, so Paul Lasiter, the vice president of operations and finance, worked hard with the Commissioner’s Office and the Financial Aid Office to figure out how to meet that demand.”

Since the fees are mandated by the Board of Regents to be paid by all students, UM will essentially offer scholarships to cover fees and other costs, she said.