UM to offer steep summer class discounts

The University of Montana is offering steep discounts on its summer courses after making the public health decision to teach almost all of them remotely. While the amount of the discount will depend on things like residency status, it has the opportunity to save some students thousands of dollars.
UM President Seth Bodnar announced the decision to offer steeply discounted rates in an email video to current students on Wednesday, but UM’s summer programs director stressed the courses and discount are available to anyone who wants to take a class at the flagship this summer, whether they’re UM alumni or high school students looking to get ahead.
The actual discount offered to students will bring the cost of classes approximately in line with what resident students typically pay for online summer classes. The savings for some students could be significant, with a typical three-credit online summer class costing $892. If that price is matched, a nonresident signed up for a now-remote three-credit class, typically costing $3,378, would save more than $2,000.
Grace Gardner, the director of UMSummer, said not only are the nearly 900 classes open to anyone, but there will also be courses offered specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including courses in history and business.
The discount, which she said was prompted by student demand that they not pay full standard price of an in-person class if that isn’t what they’re getting, would bring the costs down to about what UM typically charges for an online summer class. For nonresidents, that can make a big difference.
“Students didn’t want to be paying all the fees for things like the campus rec fee, the transportation fee, the UC fee, when they aren’t actually here using those services,” Gardner said. “We heard them loud and clear, so Paul Lasiter, the vice president of operations and finance, worked hard with the Commissioner’s Office and the Financial Aid Office to figure out how to meet that demand.”
Since the fees are mandated by the Board of Regents to be paid by all students, UM will essentially offer scholarships to cover fees and other costs, she said.
Among some of the offerings will be a history class studying past pandemics, such as the 1918 flu, polio, and AIDS, and the government response to them. The class, COVID-19 and History: Disease and Disaster in Perspective, is just one of a handful of courses that have sprung up in response to the pandemic.
A business class led by the director and associate director of the Blackstone Launchpad, Paul Gladen and Morgan Slemberger, will have students develop innovative businesses, nonprofits and/or initiatives that would fit into a post-COVID world.
Although UM announced all summer programs would be taught remotely, rather than just the first session as initially announced, Gardner said she hoped some of the late summer sessions could still meet in Missoula, and she knew at least one chemistry class had successfully been granted the ability to meet on campus for labs, limited to 10 people at a time.
Gardner said she wasn't sure what the budget implications were for the discount, but that the Provost's Office had worked through the process with state higher education officials, and it was moving ahead.
"This is all in the name of student success, so anything we can do to help our students, we’re going to do it," Gardner said.
