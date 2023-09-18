The University of Montana’s new student advocacy director hopes to expand the office’s reach around campus and demonstrate the necessity of violence prevention work.

“I want to make sure that all students know we’re available,” said Aislinn Addington, UM’s new Student Advocacy Resource Center director. Addington took over the post in February. The SARC office serves as a hub for UM’s students to report violence and harassment in a confidential, free environment.

“It’s complex enough to be a student,” Addington said. “But to be a student going through a difficult or traumatic experience, being a student going through a campus or criminal process, is potentially overwhelming. I want to be able to provide that support and participate in a culture change. My goal is for folks to be tired of us because we’re everywhere.”

Additionally, she wants to participate in a campus needs assessment to better understand what the barriers to accessing SARC are.

Reporting violence to SARC doesn’t automatically trigger a criminal investigation. Rather, it puts survivors in control of how they want their case handled. Demystifying the reporting process is also a part of that work, Addington said, and something she plans on prioritizing.

Addington oversees two professional staff positions, along with a handful of graduate interns and undergraduate volunteers. She hopes to add a full-time preventionist whose job would be around-the-clock violence prevention work.

“To me, prevention and response are on a continuum — they’re intertwined,” she said. “The response work we do here informs the prevention that we do.”

When asked what she can do to ensure everyone at UM feels safe reporting violence at SARC, Addington said the office takes a trauma-informed, survivor-centered approach.

“We’re not going to make any decisions for a student but we want to make sure they understand all the options available and make the choice best for them,” Addington said.

Addington hails from western Montana. She grew up in Bonner and went to high school in Missoula. She left Montana for several years to work in other states, but she wanted to find a way to do violence prevention work with the UM community.

She attended the University of Kansas for her masters degree and PhD. While working on her dissertation, Addington thought more about doing student affairs, prevention and response work on campuses. She also served as the director of the Gender Equity Center at Western Oregon University for four years.

In February 2020 Addington took a position working for Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force. In that role Addington provided training and technical assistance to campuses across Oregon for their advocacy programs.

“Gender justice work had always been a throughline in the other things I was doing,” Addington said.

SARC’s former director Jen Euell, left last fall to take the Executive Director post at Missoula’s YWCA. The office is located in the UM Curry Health Center. The SARC 24-hour support line number is 406-243-6559.