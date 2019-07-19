A new website made by the University of Montana’s Wilderness Institute makes it easier for backcountry visitors to plan backpacking, rafting and hiking trips.
Wilderness.net provides interactive maps of all the federally designated wilderness areas in Montana, including the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Selway-Bitterroot, according to a release from the university. The maps also cover the rest of the United States, for anyone traveling outside the state.
There are descriptions, photos and laws about each specific wilderness, along with plenty of maps.
“Americans are very concerned right now about their public lands at a time when reliable online information can be hard to find,” Lisa Ronald, communications director for the Wilderness Institute, said in the release. “Wilderness Connect is the only apolitical source for accurate and timely wilderness facts.”
The Wilderness Institute is headquartered in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation on the UM campus. According to the release, the institute manages the only online library that covers federal wilderness areas in this detail.
Around 475,000 people use the tool every year, according to the release, finding recreation areas by browsing the map or searching by state.
Wilderness.net also has tools for land managers, with searchable databases that cover legal and scientific issues, along with climate change, fire and using tools on federal lands.
Wilderness areas can be searched by the bureau that oversees it as well, including the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service and the National Park Service.