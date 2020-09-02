UM works on sharing campus COVID-19 data

***

UM spokesperson Paula Short said UM’s COVID-19 Response Team, which meets daily, is monitoring qualitative data like testing numbers and quarantine availability, but she said there aren't yet plans to release that data, although discussions are ongoing.

She also said the plan is for the health department to release what it's calling “university-affiliated cases” on its website, which includes students, faculty and staff, but details are still being worked out in terms of how far the definition of “affiliated” stretches.

“We actually don’t have an answer to that right now,” Farr said, adding the health department and university officials are meeting Thursday to discuss details further. “It will definitely include students, faculty and staff, but then we have to figure out, well, are we going to then include online students? Well, they could still use the Food Zoo or they could still use the Mansfield Library. We don’t know that just because they’re online doesn’t mean that they’re not going to campus for different things. So those are some of the details we have to try and sort out, is exactly what do we want to define as a university-affiliated case.”