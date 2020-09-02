UM works on sharing campus COVID-19 data

In a change from previous statements that the University of Montana would not release campus-specific COVID-19 data, President Seth Bodnar announced Tuesday the flagship is working with the Missoula City-County Health Department on a plan to monitor and report campus cases to the public.
“...(W)e are working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD), as the statistical reporting entity for our community, and have asked that they share the data they are able to regarding campus-specific cases and the information that is most relevant and accurate for our campus community,” Bodnar said in the letter to the campus community.
The health department is hoping to be able to begin releasing numbers sometime next week, said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the COVID-19 response team, adding they’ll likely update numbers on a weekly basis, similar to what Gallatin County’s health department is doing for Montana State University.
Wednesday, however, Faculty Senate Chair Chris Palmer said UM wasn't going far enough in the details it plans to make public. He said it would be in UM’s favor to release a full picture of campus COVID-19 data to the community and said he hopes UM could update the information daily.
“In the absence of information, people start to generate all sorts of crazy ideas," Palmer said. "I would just prefer to quell any rumors … that might be out there by providing the most accurate information we can.”
Last month, the UM Faculty Senate held an emergency session and passed a resolution on a 46-1 vote urging the university to make specific campus COVID-19 data available to the public. The resolution asked administrators to set up a dashboard on UM's website similar to what other colleges have done across the country reporting COVID-related data like case counts, test numbers and how much quarantine living space on campus is occupied at any given time.
The resolution asked UM to use the University of Dayton’s COVID reporting dashboard as an example, which includes active cases, daily new cases, and seven-day moving averages for new cases and recovered cases. It also includes a system of “Status Levels” based on case numbers that indicate how the university will respond to rising infections.
“That’s information that people would like to have,” Palmer said.
He said the Faculty Senate wants the same data UM's COVID-19 Response Team is tracking to be made public in one place on the university’s website.
“I think we should be sharing that information with the entire community,” he said. “The whole community should have this information so they know sort of what’s going on on campus and the extent to which campus is having any kind of an outbreak.”
***
UM spokesperson Paula Short said UM’s COVID-19 Response Team, which meets daily, is monitoring qualitative data like testing numbers and quarantine availability, but she said there aren't yet plans to release that data, although discussions are ongoing.
She also said the plan is for the health department to release what it's calling “university-affiliated cases” on its website, which includes students, faculty and staff, but details are still being worked out in terms of how far the definition of “affiliated” stretches.
“We actually don’t have an answer to that right now,” Farr said, adding the health department and university officials are meeting Thursday to discuss details further. “It will definitely include students, faculty and staff, but then we have to figure out, well, are we going to then include online students? Well, they could still use the Food Zoo or they could still use the Mansfield Library. We don’t know that just because they’re online doesn’t mean that they’re not going to campus for different things. So those are some of the details we have to try and sort out, is exactly what do we want to define as a university-affiliated case.”
Under the plan, the data will be released through the health department website similar to how it releases county data. Currently, UM does not have plans to post the data to its own website, Short said, adding the health department’s site will provide the most comprehensive picture of COVID-19 within the campus community, as well as the county as a whole.
“At this point, we’re going to point people to the county health site,” Short said. “We believe that the county website is the place to house that statistical reporting both for UM data but nested in the greater county data as well.”
She said they will give the link to the health department's COVID reporting website page a prominent space on the university's COVID-19 response homepage so it can be found easily. She added the county has been tracking and releasing COVID-19 data since the start of the pandemic, giving it the best position to report UM-affiliated cases.
***
Curry Health Center is currently offering free testing for symptomatic individuals, but the president's letter notes a majority of students live off campus, so working with the health department is essential to getting an accurate picture of cases on campus.
“The data that we have represents a sliver of the picture, so this collaboration with city-county health is just going to enable better information to be available,” Short said, adding UM does not receive data for students or faculty who test positive off-campus, but the county does.
The health department is responsible for conducting contact tracing on campus and will notify close contacts of individuals who test positive.
Farr said during the contact tracing process, the health department will conduct a thorough interview with the positive student to determine what classes they attended in person and if they were staying six feet away from other students.
“Basically the close contact definition doesn’t change from what it has always been, which is within six feet for a cumulative 15 minutes or more, and so it really kind of depends on how the university structures their in-classroom learning and how well they manage that social distancing,” Farr said.
Short earlier said depending on certain factors, students studying in the same classroom generally would not be considered close contacts due to the mask requirement and spaced out classroom designs.
She also said the decision to work with the health department to release campus COVID-19 data is an effort to be transparent, “but it’s also understanding how COVID is impacting the community and the campus to be able to make personal level decisions about your risk.”
“We want people to have information so that they can make good informed decisions about their health and how they can stay safe.”
