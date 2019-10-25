The University of Montana Police Department alerted students to reports of a man who escaped an attack late Thursday night, and an official said Friday UMPD is reviewing surveillance video of the area.
The attack allegedly took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a text alert sent out just after 2 a.m. Friday. It stated a man was walking north between Washington-Grizzly Stadium and the Campus Rec Center. "He reports that an unknown subject came up behind him, tackled him, placed his hand over his mouth and drug him into a doorway. The unknown male held him there until he was able to strike him and escape."
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10-inch white male with medium build, wearing all black, including a black mask and gloves.
You have free articles remaining.
No suspects had been arrested as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to UMPD Sgt. Brad Giffin. He said the alleged victim was not a student and reported no injuries or theft. The department was reviewing surveillance video of the area.
Giffin asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact UMPD at (406) 243-6131.