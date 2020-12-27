UM's 'plant lady' retires after nearly 40 years of caring for UC jungle

Carl Fiedler, a retired UM professor of silviculture who helped start the committee with Chadwick, said her institutional knowledge has been critical to the functioning and advancement of the Arboretum.

“She’s one of the real generators of ideas and she’s also a ‘do it’ type of person,” Fiedler said. “She’s sincere, straightforward, but she’s a bulldog and there are a number of times where that was the difference in something getting done or not. I don’t know where the Arboretum would be without her”

The committee has given her an office and Chadwick's hoping to get all the historic files related to the Arboretum in order.

Support for the gardens around campus is strong right now, she said, but when budgets are tough, plants are generally not prioritized. She hopes there’s enough continued backing to keep the UC and beds elsewhere thriving.

“There’s all these studies of how important plants and nature are around you,” she said. “I know (the UC) can be a calming place for people to go, more of a soothing place. There’s all these positive benefits and so I hope that is seen and remembered.”

After keeping the plants around campus alive for almost 40 years, she’s a tad nervous for someone else to take over.