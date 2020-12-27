UM's 'plant lady' retires after nearly 40 years of caring for UC jungle

As you enter the University Center on campus, the first thing that inevitably catches your attention is the growing, breathing green jungle that coils and creeps from the soil on the ground floor up to the ceiling of the third floor.
The mix of tropical, sub-tropical and temperate plants has provided a place of serenity for University of Montana students and staff for decades. At the center of the atrium, a towering fiddle-leaf fig stands three-stories tall. Over by the UC Market, there’s an ancient bunya-bunya pine. And toward the south end, a South African giant bird of paradise tree is thriving.
“I’ve planted almost every single plant in that building, with a few exceptions, and so I have raised them for 37 years,” said Kelly Chadwick, who retired last week after nearly four decades as the UC Gardens manager. “I am going to miss my plants.”
Often referred to as “the plant lady,” Chadwick has been caring for the atrium gardens, as well as gardens throughout campus, since she was hired in May of 1983.
She has overseen the gardens through UC renovations that forced her to dig up entire beds and replant, worked with the School of Pharmacy to re-establish a medicinal plant garden, was involved in starting a vegetable garden on campus that’s grown food for the Pov and UM’s Food Pantry, has grown a thriving Native Plant Garden outside the UC, implemented a compost system that recycles coffee grounds and most recently added an observation bee hive to the second floor of the atrium.
While caring for campus plants has been a lot of work and Chadwick is looking forward to slowing down, gardening at the university has been a dream job, she said.
“I meet interesting people along with all of my interesting plants,” Chadwick added. “I couldn’t have foreseen that this would be the job that I would do and that I would continue with and it suited me perfectly.”
---
Chadwick grew up taking care of her family’s house plants and continued to fall in love with nature as she attended college at Eastern Oregon University. After graduating, she worked as a seasonal firefighter, conning a lookout tower for three summers.
In the early ‘80s, she moved to Missoula with no plans, but a love for the area and a desire to live in it. Chadwick got a job at a small plant store on Front and Higgins downtown called the Earth Jar, which mainly focused on indoor plants.
She began working with Eugene Beck, the first official UC Gardens manager, selling him plants for the atrium jungle from the little shop. They got to know each other and when it came time for Beck to leave his position, he recommended Chadwick for the job.
“I’ve always thought I wouldn’t get the job now, some horticulture major or something would get it, but I’ve truly grown up in the job,” she said.
In her first year, she noticed a few of the trees in the UC were dying and had the soil tested.
“At that time, Missoula water came from the Rattlesnake and so minerals were high and the soil became toxic to the plants,” she said, adding she had to completely dig out each planter and replace the soil. But the plants began to thrive and Chadwick did too.
As a university employee, she was able to take classes in botany early on that would help her expand her role.
“I wasn’t trained at all in outdoor gardening,” she said. That didn’t stop her from tearing out the old juniper and spruce lining the perimeter of the UC. “I started learning design and planting.”
She met Peter Lesica, author of “The Flora of Glacier National Park,” and joined the Montana Native Plant Society, which became one of the biggest influences on her gardening.
“It gave me a perspective on environmental gardening and looking at plant communities and habitats and seasons and just interactions with plants and animals and insects,” she said. “So I think it gave me a more holistic, a more scientific look versus just maintenance and caring for plants.”
Today, a walk through the Native Plant Garden on campus becomes a lesson on ecosystems and how they work.
“I love planting for fragrance and texture and for pollinators and so when you see those gardens there in the summer, they’re alive, they’re just moving with bees and butterflies and birds.”
Working at a university has also allowed her to try things that most people wouldn’t try in a home garden, she said: “There are opportunities to experiment and learn about different plants. That has been really fun.”
This year, she started a garden with plants native to the Midwest, which she said thrived with insects and bees this summer.
“Birds would fly into this garden," Chadwick said. "I would be working it with my students and they would be flying like a foot high just above the ground,” adding she’d never seen that in any campus gardens before. “With gardening and plants, I can continue to learn in all different ways. I don’t think I will ever be bored with plants or gardening.”
---
While she’s officially leaving her role, Chadwick said she’ll still have her hands in the dirt around campus as a volunteer for the Native Plant Society, which maintains the Native Plant Garden.
She’s also the longest standing member of the State of Montana Arboretum Committee, which oversees an outdoor tree museum on campus featuring more than 100 species.
Carl Fiedler, a retired UM professor of silviculture who helped start the committee with Chadwick, said her institutional knowledge has been critical to the functioning and advancement of the Arboretum.
“She’s one of the real generators of ideas and she’s also a ‘do it’ type of person,” Fiedler said. “She’s sincere, straightforward, but she’s a bulldog and there are a number of times where that was the difference in something getting done or not. I don’t know where the Arboretum would be without her”
The committee has given her an office and Chadwick's hoping to get all the historic files related to the Arboretum in order.
Support for the gardens around campus is strong right now, she said, but when budgets are tough, plants are generally not prioritized. She hopes there’s enough continued backing to keep the UC and beds elsewhere thriving.
“There’s all these studies of how important plants and nature are around you,” she said. “I know (the UC) can be a calming place for people to go, more of a soothing place. There’s all these positive benefits and so I hope that is seen and remembered.”
After keeping the plants around campus alive for almost 40 years, she’s a tad nervous for someone else to take over.
“I don’t want someone to kill my Wollemi pine,” she said of the rare tree thought to be extinct until recently. “I found one in Portland and so I’ve had it for two or three years in the UC. I’ve been babying that.”
They’re still working through the hiring process for her replacement and Fielder said whoever steps in has a huge role to fill.
“She has her heart and soul invested both in the UC Gardens and surrounding plantings and just in terms of potential students coming to campus, that is such a centerpiece,” he said. “I just hope that administration is very thoughtful in how they fill that position because this is an opportunity to continue to build off her legacy.”
Chadwick knows whoever is hired will bring about some change.
“There’s things I know they can change for the positive, but I also hope there’s certain things they won’t change,” she said. It’s not a surprising request when you’ve put almost four decades of work into growing plants.
But there’s more dirt on campus to be dug and areas needing attention that Chadwick has yet to touch.
“There’s places I never got to that I never was able to improve and I’m hoping that can be the new person’s playground.”
Whoever does take over has some big gardening gloves to fill, as Chadwick’s dedication to years of watering, pruning and love will hopefully live on and grow for years to come.
“I’m becoming history because I planted this tree,” Chadwick said of the large laurel fig at the north end of the UC. “And now it’s up to the ceiling.”