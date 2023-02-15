The total number of students enrolled this semester at the University of Montana, including those at Missoula College and other partnership programs, grew by about 3.1% from last spring.

There are 10,109 students enrolled in UM’s programs this spring. The university reported a total of 9,955 students during fall semester and 1,190 graduated from UM at fall commencement in December.

The spring-semester enrollment boost was influenced by increases among undergraduate and graduate students, but the largest gains were among those enrolled at the local two-year college. Missoula College now has 1,983 total students, making an increase of about 19% from last spring.

“Student enrollment at the University of Montana continues to rise,” UM President Seth Bodnar said on Wednesday. “Across the board, we have more students on campus today than last spring. This sustained enrollment growth proves that our efforts to recruit more students and keep them on the path to graduation is yielding progress.”

From last spring semester, the university’s main campus saw gains among veteran students (12.4%), students with disabilities (4.1%) and Native students (6.8%). In that same time, there were decreases among the number of first generation students (-11.1%) and PELL-eligible students (-8%) on the main campus.

Earlier this school year, the university launched the Grizzly Promise initiative after the university found that the number of resident students from low-income families was on a slight decline.

The total number of students enrolled in courses with Missoula College skyrocketed by 63% from fall semester, which was fueled by an infusion of dual-enrollment students in the spring. The number of dual-enrollment students attending both campuses swelled from 192 in the fall to 1,081 in the spring enrollment count.

The university reported a slight dip in its overall enrollment during fall semester despite welcoming its largest freshman class in six years.