Caroline Stephens and Dave Victor teach skills you can’t learn in a classroom.
As the PEAS Farm’s new co-directors, their lessons include “precision hoeing” rows of vegetables and observing the crops for signs of weeds. “That skill is the difference between a good farmer and an excellent farmer,” Stephens said Monday.
About 15 University of Montana students and 10 high school students are gaining this knowledge at the PEAS Farm this summer. The 10-acre vegetable farm in the Rattlesnake, co-managed by UM and Garden City Harvest, is partway through its first growing season under their leadership.
Standing outside the farmhouse Monday, the new directors explained how the PEAS Farm fits into UM’s environmental science curriculum.
“The PEAS Farm offers a practical education in the business of growing food,” said Stephens.
”It’s a way for students to be engaged,” Victor added. “By getting your hands dirty, you can really see the return on your investment.”
This insight prompted Josh Slotnick, former lecturer in Environmental Studies at UM, to found PEAS (short for Program for Ecological Agriculture and Society) in 1997. This past winter, he stepped down at the farm to devote himself to his role as a full-time Missoula County commissioner. The director role passed to Stephens and Victor, both alums of Environmental Studies at the Missoula flagship.
The team assumed leadership of a farm that yields about 100,000 pounds of produce every year for sale and distribution. Its success, Victor and Stephens both made clear, isn’t just measured in tonnage.
“Students who work at the PEAS Farm have a really strong sense of where their food comes from,” Victor said. He and Stephens described a months-long education that UM students receive here. “When the students started this spring ... there was like this much snow on the grass," she said, holding her hand more than a foot off the ground.
As the months went by, the students kept tending to the crops in the mornings, Monday through Thursday, with Fridays focused on an agriculture-related field trip. As the crops matured, they were able to enjoy the literal fruits of their labor, preparing group lunches. The first few months, they had to rely on dandelion greens and other edible weeds.
“But at the end of the summer, we eat like kings,” Victor said.
In between, students learn when and how to guide plants’ growth. “So much of farming is just hitting the right time for certain tasks,” Victor explained as he and Stephens demonstrated proper hoeing technique. Currently, “we’re in this interesting transition between spring crops and summer crops,” like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and summer squash.
Participants in the farm’s Community Supported Agriculture programs paid for these crops upfront at the start of the season and come to pick them up as they’re harvested. When kids come along, Stephens said, they’ll sometimes ask to dig, wash and eat their own carrots — and she’s happy to oblige.
Between that program, the 7.5 tons of food the PEAS Farm provides each year to the Missoula Food Bank, and Missoula County Public Schools’ field trips to the farm, “we’re so embedded in the community,” said Victor.
Both of the new co-directors aim to keep it that way. “The bones of this place and the systems have been good ones,” Stephens said. They’re tinkering around the edges, literally, creating more habitat for beneficial insects near the rows of crops, but mostly, they plan to keep it as is.
“The PEAS Farm, it’s an amazing place,” Victor said.