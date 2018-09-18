Did you see that a Buddhism faculty member at the University of Montana is accused of misdemeanor assault?
"Doesn't seem very enlightened," a colleague quipped earlier.
Maybe not, but in general, UM faculty do appear to be among the more enlightened in the world. No exaggeration, and more on that front in a second.
In the story about the fighting associate professor, reporter Seaborn Larson quoted Judge John Larson warning Bradley Steven Clough after the teacher racked up some DUIs: "Your criminal history is becoming extensive."
The Montana Kaimin first had the story here.
That's not good news for UM, but all in all, it looks like the campus has some dandy faculty. Last week, UM announced it had "rocketed past" Montana State University in the most recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report, and we had a little fun with the story. I took another look at a different ranking, an international one, and it also puts UM ahead of MSU. Check out the story for details.
Other good news? UM has inspired people to make some significant donations lately, including a $2 million gift to the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library.
Head of archives and special collections Donna McCrea shared a "brief vita" by donor Richard Lee Merritt, who died last year and gave his estate to the library, and his vita was full of delightful details. I'm going to upload it with this newsletter so you can read it for yourself, but here's one snippet from 1992:
"I drove my VW to the Mansfield loading dock to deliver 357 of my books to Erling Oelz (former director of library services) and Karen Hatcher (former dean) — these were mostly Romance language & foreign language works in translation."
The fund for students to be able to afford books is also growing.
For another fun read, check out Larson's story about UM researcher Brent Ruby, who builds beautiful paddleboards. Photographer Colter Peterson took some cool pictures (see above, and then see the story for more). It's hard to believe how Ruby has time for work beyond his research for UM, but he does, and he uses the medium as a metaphor for life. From the story:
As the boards continue to float off his wood shop table, he still spends as much time with each one as it takes to build on his own struggles and successes in life, moving forward be it with or the against the grain. The result is therapeutic.
"You have to take that life, or wood, lesson and take that into the next study, the next philosophy," (Ruby) said. "Going through those stages of stress and struggle make it that much sweeter."
***
You didn't get a newsletter the last couple of weeks, and I'm sorry about that. The one from Sept. 4 is below, and we skipped a step in the process that meant it didn't get emailed. I was going to send it to you last week, and then the week flew away.
One thing that happened last week is Lee Enterprises closed the Missoula Independent. If you live around here, you probably know that's the case, and you're bummed about it.
It means UM will have fewer eyes and ears trained in its direction, and that's too bad for all of us. It's good for the public to have more reporters snooping around, and the disappearance of the Indy is a loss for Montana.
Anyway, from Sept. 4, the issue that didn't go out because we forgot a step along the way:
University of Montana deans don't come cheap, and as the campus looks to save money, those positions won't be exempt from scrutiny.
Here's my story with an update from Provost Jon Harbor and a couple of others on the status of dean posts at UM and a rundown of salaries, one place the administration may look to as it reduces expenses. (UPDATE: Former School of Journalism Dean Larry Abramson is now in a new position through June 30, 2019.)
If you want to read more about salaries and public officials, reporter Eve Byron had this story over the weekend about how Missoula's council members and mayor rank in Montana when it comes to wages. They're doing all right.
Back on campus, though, Provost Harbor noted that UM will form a committee to review plans for retrenchment — a way of getting rid of tenured faculty — if the campus doesn't save enough dollars through attrition. He offered that update last week after a cabinet meeting and pegged the formation of the committee for middle of October.
In the same story, a couple of faculty leaders said proposed cuts look deeper now than they did in the spring, although the provost and president said budget goals remain the same. It looks like some data being reviewed on campus is the source of the angst.
Faculty Senate leader Matt Semanoff said numbers are fluid and still expected to change: "I think there are a number of units that are seeing numbers that are drastically different than what they saw in the spring."
But Provost Harbor said snippets of numbers don't tell the whole story: "If someone were to take some of the data in isolation to imagine some scenarios, ignoring the rest of the process, they would arrive at conclusions that are inaccurate and produce unnecessary anguish."
We should know if the angst and anguish are justified or unnecessary once the administration releases revised recommendations later this semester.
Last week, some good news for future college students came out when Montana officials announced students at any high school will be able to take two college credit courses through their high school for free.
Dawson County High principal Wade Murphy called the program, "a pretty sweet deal for our kids" in this story by Billings Gazette reporter Matt Hoffman.
Gov. Steve Bullock and Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced the new initiative, which eliminates fees and supports the growing dual enrollment program in Montana.
"By eliminating the barrier of cost, we’re ensuring that all throughout our state students have exposure to the opportunities that college provides," Gov. Bullock said in a statement.
ICYMI, the Missoula Independent had this story about a new initiative at the School of Journalism called the Montana Media Lab: "The lab is the school’s bid to make itself Missoula’s go-to resource for local nonprofits, businesses and other members of the public to learn journalism skills that they can use to communicate with their audiences." (Update: the link won't work yet because the Indy's archives aren't yet available.)
A fun follow? @umtgeosciences on Instagram.
Serious business? Federal rules on campus sexual misconduct appear to be coming down the pike, and here's a rundown from The Chronicle of Higher Education. Here's my story about how UM is paying attention to the possible changes.
Straight from UM:
All for now.
— Keila Szpaller