The dean of students is without a job at the University of Montana, but UM confirmed Tuesday she'll still be paid through June 30, 2019.
Dean Rhondie Voorhees was asked to leave UM last week, but she said — and UM confirmed Tuesday — she's in good standing. Voorhees didn't say much else about her departure when reached Monday.
"I will decline to comment other than to say I am an employee in good standing at the University of Montana," Voorhees said.
Terri Phillips, director of Human Resources, said Voorhees earns $89,829.
On paper, it seems like UM has paid a lot of people to not work lately. Last school year, a bunch of people took buyouts, and UM paid them months of wages for no work.
The point isn't to pay people to eat bonbons, though. The long-term strategy is to save money, and last week, vice president of finance Rosi Keller said the savings from the buyouts of faculty and staff will be $4 million a year, although she also said you won't see exactly an extra $4 million on the balance sheet because of raises. I don't recall if she mentioned health care, but I imagine that'd contribute too.
A higher education highlight this week? UM President Seth Bodnar and other campus leaders will deliver the State of the University Address. Mark your calendar for 11:15 a.m. Friday, August 24, in the Montana Theatre, or watch the live stream here.
It will be President Bodnar's first such address, and I'm looking forward to it.
As UM gears up for the new school year, reporter Madeline Broom had this story about students moving into dorms. Students know how to get some good deals. From the story:
UM student Vanessa Hernandez bought all of her dishes, cleaning supplies and some home decor at the Dollar Store.
“We only spent like $38 on everything and that would've cost well over $100 by shopping elsewhere,” Hernandez wrote on Facebook.
Another UM event to look forward to? David Brooks is going to be speaking as part of UM's Presidential Lecture Series.
I once stalked Brooks in the Minneapolis airport. I thought this one guy looked like Brooks, but I'd only ever seen his mug and the Chuck Todd view of him on Meet the Press, from the waist up.
So I madly texted a journalism friend asking if David Brooks was really short. Friend said yes. I confirmed with Brooks that he was Brooks (and he sounded just like him!) and then awkwardly delivered a compliment. Success. (Also did not miss connecting flight. Double success.)
In other UM news, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced today that UM received a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration as part of its "Low and No Emission Vehicle Deployment Program."
“This is great news for the University of Montana, its students and the surrounding community,” said Daines, a Republican, in a statement. “This grant will not only help strengthen the University’s transit system, but improve air quality and lower fuel costs. I am proud to have supported this grant initiative.”
Read the letter Daines sent in support of the grant.
In other university news, the budget at the Mansfield Library appears to be stable at least for the time being, and it's opening a new space for students that sounds pretty cool. Meaning in this case pretty wired. I wanted to follow up on the status of the library because it appeared to be under severe financial duress last year.
As for dollars, reporter Eve Byron has this story from Monday night's "tiff about TIF," or Tax Increment Finance money at the Missoula City Council meeting. It sounds like more and more people have had it with increases in property taxes, including former councilman Jerry Ballas.
“We are taxed too much money. I’m voting no on every single bond issue that’s coming up this year,” Ballas said.
I wonder if that includes levies, specifically the six mill levy. In November, voters will be asked to support the levy, which Montanans have approved every 10 years for quite a long time. It supports the Montana University System.
I don't think current consternation about the local budgets spells trouble for the levy because the UM Big Sky Poll showed 72 percent of voters in the state planned to vote for it at least last spring. The UM Big Sky Poll will have an update this fall.
In the meantime, if you want to know what two of Montana's political leaders think about the levy, check out UM associate professor Justin Angle's podcast with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Up ahead, stay tuned for a story about what a day in the life looks like if you're UM's new enrollment and communications vice president. (Hint: Busy.) I've asked to shadow new VP Cathy Cole, and it sounds like she's game. Cool beans and hot tamales.
Also, direct from UM:
- UM Alumnus Wins Young Forester Leadership Award: The Society of American Foresters recently named Jason Parke, an alumnus of the University's W. A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, the recipient of the 2018 Young Forester Leadership Award.
- Student Employment Fair set for Aug. 30 at UM
- Study: Decreasing Number of Rainy Days in Summer Has Increased Western Wildfire: New research shows that significant declines in summer precipitation and lengthening dry spells during summer are major drivers of the increase in fire activity.
- Team of UM Scientists Brings Ocean Research Techniques to Flathead Lake: UM Associate Professor Matt Church and the researchers working in his Church Lab for Microbial Biogeochemistry and Ecology bring knowledge learned on the open ocean to Flathead Lake.
- Montana Public Radio to Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday: Montana Public Radio will celebrate the 100th birthday of late American composer Leonard Bernstein with special music and programs beginning Monday, Aug. 20.
- College of Business at UM to Celebrate Centennial Sept. 21-22: UM's College of Business invites all alumni and friends to help celebrate its centennial anniversary on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21-22.
- UM Researcher Finds Genetic Differences in Trees Untouched by Mountain Pine Beetles: A UM researcher has discovered that mountain pine beetles may avoid certain trees within a population they normally would kill due to genetics in the trees.
- Princeton Review Names UM Among Best 384 Colleges for 2019: UM recently was named to the Princeton Review’s 2019 list of top four-year colleges and universities in North America.
All for now.
