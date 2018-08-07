What in the world is a provost?
Last week, I heard a question along those lines in the newsroom, and University of Montana President Seth Bodnar reminded me during an interview that I hadn't written about UM's new provost yet.
Voila: Sunday, we ran this story about Jon Harbor, who started at UM last Wednesday as its second-in-command executive.
Cool thing about the provost? Harbor has measured the movement of a glacier in Glacier National Park. He most recently worked at Purdue University, but he's been visiting Montana since 1983.
Before he landed at UM, Harbor described Montana State University as "clearly the university of choice in Montana." Oops. Read the story to find out how he sees UM. (Hint: He deftly praises both campuses.)
Things have sure changed in Glacier since Harbor did research there. Also this weekend, reporter Patrick Reilly had this story about tourism growth and management in the park.
“We get fistfights in the parking lot,” said visitor service assistant Emlon Stanton.
It seems especially in the summer, national parks get "tourons," a word I learned from one of Pete Fromm's novels, tourist plus moron.
Perhaps a non sequitur, perhaps not: Did you see the man who impersonated a matador in Yellowstone National Park? Reporter Eve Byron wrote about his antics last week and said he "scored a trifecta, managing to get cited in three national parks during the past week."
***
For example, the Bozeman Chronicle has this story about the housing crunch for MSU students. (Well, kids, if you get fed up looking for a place to live in Bozeman, bet UM will help you transfer your living room furniture and credits out here to Missoula.)
Also, we'll give you some of the news coming directly out of UM. Last week's lineup here:
UM Summer School Enrollment Jumps by 400 Students Jul 30, 2018
