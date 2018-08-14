How'd you like the Pearl Jam show last night at the University of Montana?
Reporters Dillon Kato and Cory Walsh said Eddie Vedder stressed the importance of voting to the crowd. In fact, the vocalist and guitarist said he wanted Election Day to be a national holiday. Here's Walsh on Twitter:
In the spirit of the show, here's a link to the Montana Secretary of State's My Voter Page, where you can check to see if you're registered. In the spirit of the latest from Kato, check out coverage of Montana Attorney General Tim Fox's talk at Missoula City Club yesterday.
UM has been pushing Pearl Jam on its Twitter feed and ramping up those posts since at least last Thursday:
Here's a cool time-lapse of prepping the Washington-Grizzly Stadium for Montana bassist Jeff Ament and crew. That video shows the heavy-lifting required to pull off such an event, but it's not just worker bees on the ground involved in the show.
Last night, UM alum and political power broker Jim Messina tweeted this picture of himself, Gov. Steve Bullock and UM President Seth Bodnar at the concert:
ICYMI, Messina has volunteered his data analytics superpowers to help the Missoula flagship bring in students, and UM has signed a contract with The Messina Group. Last I checked with UM legal counsel, the agreement was still awaiting a signature from The Messina Group. That was a couple of weeks ago.
With help from Messina and a new vice president, UM aims to push up enrollment and retention. When it first hired a vice president focused on enrollment, it offered a $70,000 no-strings-attached signing bonus, but not this time around. Story on signing bonuses here.
***
Last week, we launched this email newsletter with a focus on higher education in Montana, and you can sign up to receive it here. Shoot me any questions at keila.szpaller@missoulian.com. (We had a technology glitch with embedding tweets, and we're ironing it out. Hope you can see the screenshots just fine in the meantime.)
This week, the Bozeman Chronicle ran an interesting story about Montana State University possibly revisiting policies on faculty-student relationships given the #metoo movement.
From the story: "A growing number of colleges across the country are joining Harvard, Yale and other universities in outright banning romance and sex between professors and their students." Of course, the story makes me wonder how UM addresses the issue, and I'll let you know in a future update.
In Missoula, the U-Hauls have started rolling into town, but some students who had planned to move into the new ROAM Student Living apartments today are delayed. ROAM is making hotel arrangements for tenants who need it and providing temporary storage and moving help, but the delayed communication from the company irritated at least one parent.
Andrea Stone had planned to hit the road Monday to move her daughter in on Tuesday, but then she got word one day before the trip that the unit wasn't ready.
"What are all these kids going to do? The way they're handling it is wrong," Stone said.
ROAM points to weather as culprit in the delays and also notes it needs to ensure students can safely move into units. In case you were wondering, UM is busy with its own residents and doesn't have plans to provide temporary housing, according to UM Housing Director Sandy Curtis.
"At this time, we are preparing for early arrival that starts officially this Saturday with a few groups already in for pre-season sports and early university activities," Curtis said in an email. "All of our rooms must be ready for the early arrivals, so housing additional people is not happening."
Fall also means football, and reporter Amie Just has this story on the toll concussions took on retired Grizzly linebacker Gage Smith.
"My mental health was declining because of my concussions. It put me in a scary place," Smith said.
***
Classes at UM start on August 27, but another date I'm marking on my calendar is September 5. That's when the Blackfoot Cafe opens at the new (still pretty new, right?) Missoula College. Looks tasty.
Also, direct from UM:
- Montana Basketball Exchange Participants Return from El Salvador: A cohort of 19 professionals and students from Montana recently returned from El Salvador where they served as citizen ambassadors in a U.S. Department of State youth sports diplomacy program.
- UM Alumnus Elected American Bar Association President
- UM Greets Students with ‘Griz Welcome’ Aug. 19-Sept. 2: UM and the Missoula community will welcome students arriving for fall semester with a full slate of “Griz Welcome” events from Sunday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 2.
- UM Earns Top 25 ‘Best River and Lake Colleges’ Ranking: UM ranked among the best universities in the nation for its “intimate kinship to water,” according to College Consensus’ recent survey.
- MontanaPBS Announces Debates Featuring U.S. House, Senate Candidates: MontanaPBS will host U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives candidate debates this fall.
- Keila Szpaller
Stay current on the University of Montana and other higher education news in Montana with the Missoulian's weekly email, Under the M. This newsletter will land in your email box on Tuesdays. Got a news tip? Want to hear more about something at UM? Missoula College? The Commissioner's Office? Shoot a note to keila.szpaller@missoulian.com. Thank you for reading, and please sign up here if you'd like to subscribe.