Here's a little letter of cheer for the University of Montana from Matt Stergios, a history teacher and coach at Loyola Sacred Heart High School.
"The University of Montana stands out in my memory as being an institution that provided many opportunities to enhance my teaching and coaching career," Stergios wrote. Then, he lists some specifics, including courses and faculty members. " … We Missoulians should consider ourselves fortunate to have such a treasure in our great city."
The Bozeman Chronicle had this story about some big cheer and big bucks for Montana State University in Bozeman. MSU opened a new building, and it sounds pretty fancy.
"It was made possible by a $50 million gift from MSU alumnus Norm Asbjornson, the largest donation in state history, as well as multi-million-dollar gifts from the Gianforte Family Foundation, the late Bill Wurst, and Tim and Mary Barnard."
I wonder what the Washington family has to say about that superlative. The Washington family has given at least $48.5 million to UM for different projects.
Speaking of dollars, reporter Holly Michels, who will be a new political commentator for Montana Public Radio's "Capitol Talk," had this story about infrastructure projects and how legislators are thinking about paying for them. The story reminded me of a brief visit I had last week to Missoula College, a building paid for with $29 million that legislators appropriated in 2013. The building has been open for more than a year, and sooner or later, it will be good to see if it is filling up. (Last week, we were chasing down a faculty member who has some skills that aren't related to teaching or math. If you missed the story about the man who "made use of my handgun to tip the balance of power" in a home invasion, it's here. The same day he rooted out the trespasser, he finished his grades and filed them. That's a productive day.)
UM law students are productive, too. Did you see my story about some of the legal questions those students are looking into related to the ADA, the Americans with Disabilities Act? Their work is taking place through a collaboration the UM Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities has with an ADA center in Colorado.
Rural Institute executive director Martin Blair said the work also will help the students, or future lawyers, consider ADA issues regardless of their area of practice.
"If they've had some experience with disability in their training, they're much more likely to be sensitive to or sympathetic to the needs of individuals with disabilities," Blair said in the story.
Here's a holiday message from UM President Seth Bodnar and family:
Alright, time to channel the Grinch. Lawsuits are fights, and here's one a UM faculty member filed against the faculty union, but without good evidence, according to an earlier investigation.
Also, did you hear about UM Provost Jon Harbor's chest tattoo? Just kidding. The Montana Kaimin published this piece of satire about how some higher ups are trying to foment oomph for student retention. I'd missed it earlier, but it might give you a giggle.
The bear’s head eclipsed the provost’s right pectoral and fresh blood oozed from its incisors. "Every morning, I face the mirror and ask myself, ‘What can I do for this University?’ I then use a butterfly knife to bleed for this University,” Harbor said, while smearing blood to form the word “GRIZ.”
Not as festive, but still interesting, is this story about code schools and their value. Can you get a real job after you graduate? It depends.
Straight from UM:
- MTPR’s ‘Capitol Talk’ Announces New Addition to Team Dec. 21, 2018
The Montana Public Radio weekly legislative news and analysis program “Capitol Talk” will return in 2019 with a new voice. Lee Enterprises’ Capitol reporter Holly Michels will join MTPR host Sally Mauk and UM political science Professor Rob Saldin each Friday during the 2019 legislative session.
- UM to Hold January Orientation for New Undergraduates Dec. 19, 2018
UM will hold its Spring New Student Orientation Tuesday through Wednesday, Jan. 8-9, for new undergraduates starting in the spring.
- UM Counselor Education Professor Earns Outstanding Teaching Award Dec. 18, 2018
Dr. Veronica Johnson, associate professor in the Department of Counselor Education at the University of Montana, recently was named the 2018 recipient of the Rocky Mountain Association for Counselor Education and Supervision Outstanding Teaching Award.
- UM to Host Human Trafficking Awareness Events Dec. 17, 2018
The Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force and Soroptimist International of Whitefish will organize two human trafficking awareness trainings Wednesday, Jan. 9, at UM.
If you're following this newsletter closely, I will tell you that photographer Tom Bauer and I did indeed meet with UM faculty member and ceramicist Trey Hill and some of his students about the super awesome thing they're doing that will remain secret for now. We're going back a couple more times in the next couple of weeks to be able to share the full enchilada with you, a story and photos, A to Z.
