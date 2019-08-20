Reporter Patrick Reilly has taken over the higher education and University of Montana beat.
Guess what he learned this week? UM professor H. Rafael Chacón does not like the Montana state flag, not even a little bit. He's head of the Montana Museum of Arts and Culture, so he probably has a decent enough aesthetic.
“We have one of the worst state flags in the nation, and I'd like to see it changed,” Chacón said in the story.
Patrick also had this budget update earlier this week about UM reducing its shortfall.
The beat transition started happening this summer, so you probably noticed it already. It's more official now that reporter Cameron Evans and I have finished this series on upward mobility and education. That series, with support from the Education Writers Association, ran last week; you can see the opening piece here, Cameron's feature that ran in our Sunday Territory section about UM student Shalbilyn Tall Whiteman here, and our wrap up here. (There's a lot more in between, and we'll provide a link to the whole enchilada later on too.)
In case you're wondering where in the world Patrick came from, well, he's been writing some interesting stories from the Flathead area. Here's an investigative piece he wrote in June about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service diverting funds from the National Bison Range Complex.
Today, Patrick covered UM President Seth Bodnar's State of the University address, where the president announced a goal to increase retention and graduation rates. I believe the goal the president is talking about is for all students, but there's also a pilot project from the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education that's starting at UM, Helena College, and Montana State University-Billings that will focus specifically on lower income students; more on that topic and lessons Montana is taking from City University of New York here.
A friend of mine said she felt hopeful after reading some of the stories from the series, and I think there are many reasons to feel hopeful in Montana. Things look grim in Alaska, though, and we don't have to talk right now about upward mobility in the country 'cause we addressed the decades-long downward trend in the series.
But I didn't include in the series remarks Commissioner Clay Christian made in response to the deep cuts the university system in Alaska is making. The University of Alaska's Board of Regents declared a financial emergency last month, and Christian said he believes the economic ripples from the cuts will spread far.
"They're going to have a hard time recovering from that," Christian said. "People will leave. Students won't get an education."
He said the decision that seems like simply cost cutting in the present will have "major economic impacts" throughout the state.
More to come from Patrick. We'll get back on our roll sending this newsletter out most weeks. I transitioned into the city editor job, so I'll be one of the people editing it. I'll look forward to reading Patrick's notes about higher education, but please feel free to keep in touch if you're one of the awesome people who sends story ideas this way.
Reach Patrick at patrick.reilly@missoulian.com and me at keila.szpaller@missoulian.com.
As always, straight from UM:
- UM President Highlights Progress During State of University Address Aug 20, 2019
UM President Seth Bodnar presented Tuesday, Aug. 20, during his second State of the University address in the Montana Theatre.
- Montana Researchers Publish ‘Rethinking Resilience to Wildfire’ in Nature Sustainability Aug 20, 2019
Wildfires in the West are becoming inevitable, and communities that rethink what it means to live with them will fare better than those that simply rebuild after they burn. So says a new paper published in Nature Sustainability, research stemming from a collaboration among scientists from the University of Montana’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.
- UM to Host Annual Student Employment Fair Aug 19, 2019
UM’s Office of Experiential Learning & Career Success will host its annual Student Employment Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the University Center Ballroom.
- UM Summer Enrollment Grows Again Aug 19, 2019
Summer semester enrollment at UM experienced solid growth for the second year in a row, with over 3,000 students taking UM courses.
- UM Arts College Adds Journalism and New Name Aug 16, 2019
Strategic improvements at the University of Montana have led to a new name and academic offerings for its arts and media college.
- Princeton Review Names UM Among Best 385 Colleges for 2020 Aug 16, 2019
The University of Montana recently was named to the Princeton Review’s 2020 list of top four-year colleges and universities in North America.
- UM Dean Named National Collegiate Honors Council Fellow Aug 13, 2019
Dr. Timothy Nichols, the new dean of the Davidson Honors College at UM, has been named a 2019 Fellow of the National Collegiate Honors Council.
All for now, and stay tuned for Patrick's first newsletter.
— Keila Szpaller
