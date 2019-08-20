{{featured_button_text}}
Shalbi Tall Whiteman 1

Shalbilyn Tall Whiteman walks across the University of Montana campus earlier this summer. Tall Whiteman is a first-generation college student from Browning dealing with many of the same challenges other Native students face.

Reporter Patrick Reilly has taken over the higher education and University of Montana beat.

Guess what he learned this week? UM professor H. Rafael Chacón does not like the Montana state flag, not even a little bit. He's head of the Montana Museum of Arts and Culture, so he probably has a decent enough aesthetic.

“We have one of the worst state flags in the nation, and I'd like to see it changed,” Chacón said in the story.

Hipólito Rafael Chacón, director of the Montana Museum of Art & Culture, sits for a portrait in his office at the Fine Arts Building on the campus of the University of Montana on Thursday.

Patrick also had this budget update earlier this week about UM reducing its shortfall. 

The beat transition started happening this summer, so you probably noticed it already. It's more official now that reporter Cameron Evans and I have finished this series on upward mobility and education. That series, with support from the Education Writers Association, ran last week; you can see the opening piece here, Cameron's feature that ran in our Sunday Territory section about UM student Shalbilyn Tall Whiteman here, and our wrap up here. (There's a lot more in between, and we'll provide a link to the whole enchilada later on too.)

In case you're wondering where in the world Patrick came from, well, he's been writing some interesting stories from the Flathead area. Here's an investigative piece he wrote in June about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service diverting funds from the National Bison Range Complex.

Tourists watch a bull bison prepare to cross a road in the National Bison Range in Moiese recently. The National Bison Range is sometimes called the "crown jewel" of the National Wildlife Refuge system, but in recent years it has seen funding shortfalls and maintenance backlogs.

Today, Patrick covered UM President Seth Bodnar's State of the University address, where the president announced a goal to increase retention and graduation rates. I believe the goal the president is talking about is for all students, but there's also a pilot project from the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education that's starting at UM, Helena College, and Montana State University-Billings that will focus specifically on lower income students; more on that topic and lessons Montana is taking from City University of New York here.

CUNY 1

Shalini Doodnauth sits in one of the offices at Borough of Manhattan Community College, one of the City University of New York campuses, last spring. Doodnauth is one of many CUNY students helped by Accelerated Studies in Associate Programs, which removes barriers to graduation by offering help with financial support, textbooks, MetroCards, tutoring and other services.

A friend of mine said she felt hopeful after reading some of the stories from the series, and I think there are many reasons to feel hopeful in Montana. Things look grim in Alaska, though, and we don't have to talk right now about upward mobility in the country 'cause we addressed the decades-long downward trend in the series.

But I didn't include in the series remarks Commissioner Clay Christian made in response to the deep cuts the university system in Alaska is making. The University of Alaska's Board of Regents declared a financial emergency last month, and Christian said he believes the economic ripples from the cuts will spread far.

"They're going to have a hard time recovering from that," Christian said. "People will leave. Students won't get an education."

He said the decision that seems like simply cost cutting in the present will have "major economic impacts" throughout the state.

More to come from Patrick. We'll get back on our roll sending this newsletter out most weeks. I transitioned into the city editor job, so I'll be one of the people editing it. I'll look forward to reading Patrick's notes about higher education, but please feel free to keep in touch if you're one of the awesome people who sends story ideas this way.

Reach Patrick at patrick.reilly@missoulian.com and me at keila.szpaller@missoulian.com.

As always, straight from UM:

All for now, and stay tuned for Patrick's first newsletter.

— Keila Szpaller

