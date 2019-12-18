Stories can take unexpected turns sometimes.
Last week, a run-of-the-mill update on the University of Montana Mansfield Center’s search for a permanent director led me to look into the time that one of the finalists, Kenneth Holland, had spent as president of the long-troubled American University of Afghanistan. And then, a simple Google search for “Kenneth Holland American University of Afghanistan” led me to a press release from O.P. Jindal Global University. This school in Sonipat, India, had named Holland dean and announced that he would take office in January 2020. Awkward.
UM’s financial aid office has had its own hiring troubles. The office re-structured over the summer and started hiring for some new front-counter and administrative positions. “We just literally did not have the time to fill those positions” before the school year began, said director Emily Williamson. “We filled the three front counter positions and had to kind of put the other ones on (a) holding pattern.” After a fall when some students saw delays, they’re now aiming to fill the slots by January and better support students.
In bright news for UM, Rose Bear Don’t Walk has emerged successful from a different application process. Earlier this month, the UM master’s student was one of four recipients — out of more than 100 applicants — of a “Fellowship for the Future” to support women scientists of color. Rose grew up in St. Ignatius on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and she plans to use the fellowship to research and educate her neighbors on Salish ethnobotany.
“Engaging in that relationship (with plants) reconnects a lot of people to their identity, to their culture, to their language,” she told me, “and it makes them feel good not only physically, but mentally, spiritually and emotionally.” Sara Diggins snapped a great photo of her to go with Paul Hamby’s story on UM’s fall commencement this past weekend.
Rose’s thesis advisor, associate professor Rosalyn LaPier, is also making waves. Yesterday, she was in New York participating in the closing event of the United Nations’ International Year of Indigenous Languages. About two indigenous languages disappear every month, and the president of the UN’s General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, said that “schools have a major role to play” in keeping the rest alive.
Back on campus, meanwhile, finals are over and the holiday season is underway — which means it’s time for some cookies. For the past 22 years, Campus Dining’s Great UM Christmas Cookie Cook-off has churned out thousands of cookies for both local charities and members of the UM community. Laboratory Animal Resources department employee Caelan Colyer applied frosting in slim zigzags, while 5-year-old Ruby Lane opted for generous dollops.
Speaking of dessert, carrot cake was on the menu at Emma Lommasson’s celebration of life Tuesday evening. Guests also clapped along to the Griz fight song and recalled decades’ worth of fond memories. In the view of her granddaughter Sandra, “it’s a good way to go.”
- Patrick Reilly
