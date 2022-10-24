'Undressing history' exhibit at Ft. Missoula shares garments

Wayne Eveland, born in Missoula in 1916, was flying a B-17 "Flying Fortress" over Nazi-occupied France on New Year’s Eve 1943 when the plane was shot down. He somehow survived, then was aided by members of the French Underground as he crossed the Pyrenees into Spain. One can only guess at what that experience was like. Eveland died in 1999 and had achieved the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

“I was nicely greeted by a British officer in Gibraltar,” Col. Eveland later wrote in his memoir. “I recall seeing the British flag. Other than Old Glory, I could not remember seeing anything quite so beautiful.”

Eveland’s neat, olive-green Eisenhower-style Air Force Jacket now hangs proudly at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, a physical, visceral relic that connects visitors to his life.

The nonprofit museum recently opened a new exhibit in its North Gallery called “Undressing History," and the jacket is just one part.

More than 30 garments from the museum’s huge collection each tell the story about the Missoulians that wore the items and the times in which they lived.

“It’s been very popular,” explained Stacy Carr-Poole, the development and communications coordinator at the Museum.

According to the museum’s curator of collections Emma Selfors, the exhibit was inspired by a project undertaken by a recent intern, Torrie Cooney.

“Basically, we had an entire room of garments that were hanging and she went through every single garment in that room, which ended up being well over 500 individual pieces of clothing that were just absolutely stunning,” Selfors recalled. “And she really fell in love with them.”

There’s a dazzling Japanese smoking jacket made in 1970 that was used by a Vietnam veteran named Robert E. Johnson.

Nearby hangs a wrapper (what we now call a coat) made around the year 1900 that belonged to Mrs. Tennie Greenough, the wife of Thomas L. Greenough.

The Greenoughs were known as one of the prominent pioneer families in the area and Tennie was credited with the donation of 20 acres of their land along Rattlesnake Creek that became Greenough Park. The wrapper changed hands many times before arriving at the museum. It was given to a maid at the mansion, Sophie Lakey, as a gift. Lakey then passed it on to her daughter Toni Batt. Finally, Batt’s daughter Cathy Knoll wore it to a play at Whittier School in 1965 before donating it to the museum in 1986. Turns out, Cooney was related to Knoll.

“It’s super gorgeous,” Selfors said. “This one really speaks to me. We found all these connections and we were able to speak with the donor again and get some more information, so that one kind of ended up being one of my favorites. It’s also just very unique, with some of the fringes in the embroidery. We spoke to some textile historians who had never seen one quite like it.”

The oldest garment is a wedding dress from 1828, but there’s also quite a bit of clothing from the 1970s. A Centennial Jacket commemorates 1989, Montana’s 100th birthday, which was a big deal for everyone in the state.

“Garments pulled from the museum’s large collection of textiles will serve as the fashionable backdrop to share the stories of the people, places, and events that they came from,” Carr-Poole explained. “Visitors will be able to put themselves into the shoes of those who came before us as well as marvel at the beauty of some of these amazing pieces of historical costume.”

Selfors said the exhibit will be up for about eight months. Most of the work in putting it together came down to deciding which pieces to show and researching the story of the person who wore it.

“We have a lot of really wonderful things in our collection of over 50,000 objects,” Selfors said. "We did the math and we have nearly 1,300 garments alone in our collection. So (Cooney) did almost a third of our collection just over the summer looking at every single piece and reviewing them.”

The exhibit can be viewed during regular museum hours from noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free for Missoula County residents but there’s a small entrance fee for out-of-county visitors.

For more information visit FortMissoulaMuseum.org.