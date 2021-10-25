'Unite the Right' rally's planners accused in civil trial

"It's the only case that really takes on the leadership and organization of the white supremacist movement," said Karen Dunn, one of the lead attorneys in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs' attorneys say they've amassed 5.3 terabytes of digital communications by the defendants, including many on the online platform Discord initially leaked by Unicorn Riot, a left-leaning media collective.

The lawsuit alleges there were "countless exhortations to violence" on Discord, including one by a defendant who allegedly wrote: "I'm ready to crack skulls," and another who wrote: "It's going to get wild. Bring your boots."

A third allegedly wrote: "There is rapidly approaching a time when in every white western city, corpses will be stacked in the streets as high as men can stack them."

But the white nationalists named as defendants claim talk of weapons and combat was meant only in the event they had to defend themselves from counterprotesters. They argue their communications are protected by the First Amendment.