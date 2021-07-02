 Skip to main content
United Way Missoula seeking tent donations for homeless
Temporary Safe Outdoor Space extension

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a government-sanctioned piece of private property for those experiencing homelessness, offers services such as security, garbage disposal, bathrooms, tents, food and case managers.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

United Way of Missoula County is asking for about 30 tent donations from the community to provide shelter for unhoused Missoulians staying at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

The organization is looking for two- to four-person tents in good condition that will fit on an 8’ by 12’ platform, United Way Chief Executive Officer Susan Hay Patrick said.

Many of the tents residents were using have endured wear and tear, making them less safe for shelter, Hay Patrick explained. Thursday evening’s storm destroyed the remaining tents at the site, so the need for donations is even greater now.

United Way hasn’t been able to find adequate supply due to a national shortage in tent inventory, she said.

“People staying here need to have something over their heads when they’re staying in the outdoors,” she said. “Having people without shelter is unacceptable, especially in hot and extreme weather.”

The site was set up in December off U.S. Highway 93 South as a safe camping space for unhoused Missoula community members. The facility provides space for about 40 people to camp, Hay Patrick said.

United Way has put out recent requests to a list of businesses and nonprofit organizations for tent donations, but Hay Patrick wants to amplify that request to the larger Missoula community.

People looking to arrange donations can email tsos@missoulaunitedway.org. Hay Patrick asks people not to come directly to the TSOS site.

