United Way, volunteers to package 100,000 community meals

University of Montana, alongside more than 300 volunteers, will package 100,000 nonperishable meals on Friday, Oct. 21 to be distributed through Missoula Food Bank's EmPower Pack Program. 

The food bank's EmPower Pack Program sends food home on the weekends with students facing food insecurity. Last year, the collaboration packaged 90,000 of the meals for local families. This event has been held the last four years, except for 2020. 

About 300 volunteers will package the meals, made possible by donations from area sponsors. 

United Way partners with logistics expert, the Outreach Program, which will oversee the safety of the project by implementing all applicable food-safety protocols. 

The volunteers will be packaging these meals in the University Center ballroom from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

