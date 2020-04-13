University of Montana: 63 staff furloughed

Bodnar also noted he had decided to donate a quarter of his salary back to the university to help the budget hole created in part by refunds on student housing payments and lost events revenue. His yearly salary was set at $326,524 in November after a 2% raise was approved by the Board of Regents, meaning a quarter would be roughly $82,000.

The email noted other senior leaders at UM would donate a part of their salary as well, but how much and by whom was not included.

UM spokesperson Paula Short said the Human Resources department would not be releasing more specific numbers about how many people were being furloughed in each department, as some departments were so small that people would be easily identified. However, Short said the majority of the positions were in campus housing and dining operations.

Asked about the possibility of extending the furloughs depending on how the COVID-19 situation develops into the fall, Short said she could only say they were planned to end August 1.