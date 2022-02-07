University of Montana achieves significant upgrade in research status

The University of Montana reached a major milestone last week, as it is now a top-tier R1 research institution.

That honor is given by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Education and means there is a very high level of research going on at the school, a UM news release said.

Only 146 of the approximately 4,000 U.S. degree-granting institutions currently hold this distinction. The classification will be held for five years by the school and then the Carnegie organization will reevaluate.

“UM reaching R1 status is a great testament to the quality of our faculty, staff and students,” said Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship. “Being one of the top research universities in the country also will help us recruit new students and faculty to campus.

“What I am most excited about is the indication that our research efforts contribute to areas of national need while also helping to drive local and regional economic and workforce development," he added. "Our R1 status will boost the economy of our region while opening up new opportunities.”

There are a number of qualifiers to achieve the status, including research spending, staffing levels for research and the number of doctorates awarded.

UM spent $122 million on research last year, a major increase from the $55 million it spent in fiscal year 2014, according to the release. The school is the sixth-fastest growing research university in the nation.

UM was also noted for its work on the COVID vaccine.

“Earning R1 validates the impressive research and hard work of many outstanding people at the University of Montana,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “This classification puts us in good company among the top research institutions in the world. UM has become many things during its 129-year history, and now we can add to that our status as a nationally and globally known center for research.

"This should help us attract even more world-class faculty, as well as the undergraduate and graduate students who will learn from them.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

