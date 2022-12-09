University of Montana alert reports 2 sexual assaults, 3 threats of violence during fall

Two separate sexual assaults were reported to University of Montana police during the fall 2022 quarter, according to a Clery alert sent out to UM's campus community on Friday morning.

Both of the reported attacks happened in on-campus residence halls, UM officials stated. One was described as a fondling incident that happened in August. The other was a sexual assault that occurred in November and also included strangulation.

The suspect was known to the survivors and is now banned from campus property. The person was a student at the university when the attacks reportedly happened, UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said, and still is a student. The suspect has not been arrested yet.

University police also received reports that the same suspect made threats of physical violence involving a weapon against three other students in housing facilities “on the basis of protected class.”

Kuntz said campus police got the five reports on Thursday. It's an open case currently under investigation by campus police for possible criminal charges. He wasn't sure if Missoula city police are also involved. Officials are asking anyone with information related to these reports to contact UM police at 406-243-6131 or the Title IX Office at 406-243-5701.

The UM Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

The Clery Act is a federal law requiring universities to report on-campus crime and send “timely warnings” if there’s an ongoing threat to public safety.

Last spring, UM police sent two rape cases to the Missoula County Attorney's Office for felony charges.