The University of Montana has a new dean for its Davidson Honors College.
Tim Nichols, who most recently taught honors courses at the University of Wyoming, will join UM in July, the university announced Wednesday. Although his wife, Laurie, is president of the University of Wyoming, that school announced in March that she would return to faculty after her contract expires in June, according to the Star-Tribune in Casper. A University of Wyoming trustee declined to discuss that decision with the newspaper, citing personnel matters.
According to UM's release, Nichols led the Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College at South Dakota State University from 2008 to 2016. He holds a bachelor of science degree in general agriculture, a master's in adult and continuing education, and a doctorate in sociology. He was president of the Upper Midwest Honors Council and has been active in the National Collegiate Honors Council.