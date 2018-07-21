The University of Montana was recently awarded a total of more than $700,000 for a couple of projects that will investigate Lyme disease, according to a news release.
Earlier this month, the campus announced the National Institutes of Health selected UM researchers Dan Drecktrah and Scott Samuels for $449,998 in funding to study the bacterium that causes the disease.
"With an estimated 300,000 cases annually, Lyme disease is the most prevalent vector-borne illness in the United States," said the news release of illnesses from bug bites. "It results from infection … transmitted via the bite of a tick."
Lyme disease can be debilitating and misdiagnosed. Symptoms include rashes, headaches, and even neurological problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship, recently said funding agencies are more and more expecting projects to provide outcomes that benefit the local community. And he said UM has had the same goals.
In the NIH project that will run for five years, UM researchers aim to improve diagnostic, prevention and treatment strategies for Lyme disease through an investigation of the bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, according to UM. "The long-term objective is to alleviate the human disease," said the news release.
Separately, Drecktrah also received nearly $260,000 from the NIH to study the interaction of the bacterium "with its tick vector." UM noted the objective is to understand how the bacterium persists in the tick and transmits to mammals.
UM researchers will work with Meghan Lybecker of the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs; Lybecker earned her doctorate degree from UM in 2007.