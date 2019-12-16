Ruby Lane didn’t skimp on the frosting.
Monday afternoon, the 5-year-old squeezed a nickel-sized dollop of red icing onto the base of a just-baked candy cane-shaped cookie. Then came an equal squeeze of white, and a blob of red that spilled over the sides.
“Rube, a little less frosting,” said her mom, Jasmine Lane, who works in the University of Montana Provost’s office. “She just loves decorating cookies.”
She had come to the right place. Monday afternoon the university’s Food Zoo hosted the 22nd annual Great UM Christmas Cookie Cook-Off. True to its name, every year the event draws in more than 200 UM students and employees and churns out thousands of holiday-themed cookies, at least half for local charities.
They start to take shape in the cafeteria’s kitchen, where participants wash their hands, don aprons and take cookie cutters to dough. Katherine Swan, an employee in UM’s proposal development, had stamped out 22 in just 10 minutes. “I like baking, and I thought this was a good opportunity,” she said.
Each participant’s name was written on the parchment that covered their baking sheet. Once the cookies had been cut, it was into the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, then in the fridge for 10 to 15 more minutes.
There was plenty to keep guests busy in the meantime. A hot chocolate bar and fruit trays stood in the center. And "each year we decide to have a theme,” explained Campus Dining Marketing and Communications Manager Trail Bundy. This year’s was the Grinch, and the 2018 computer-animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s classic played in one corner. The Grinch from the end of the tale — with a heart grown three sizes — was there, as was the big man himself, Santa Claus.
The event involves some Santa-scale generosity. Of the approximately 3,600 cookies that participants bake, at least half are donated to 16 different local charities. Nam Hee Kim, Campus Dining’s Food Zoo supervisor, tallied 2,756 cookies donated last year. Empty cardboard boxes were stacked in one corner, waiting to be filled.
Caelan Colyer and Kelly Carrick, both employees in UM’s Laboratory Animal Resources department, worked on the first cookies of this year’s batch. Colyer frosted more sparingly than Ruby Lane as she squeezed a red zigzag down a candy cane and red-and-white dots on a snowman. “It’s great to donate to the community … but for us it’s nice as a departmental gathering,” said Carrick, who’s been coming for at least 10 years. “It’s festive.”