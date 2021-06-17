University of Montana biologist urges people to leave wildlife where they are

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In almost every case, the answer is just leave it there and it’s going to be OK,” Crowser said. “It’s tricky for folks to understand how long a period of time adults leave babies. They’re off getting food or something, and that’s natural for them. It could be several days, which is alarming for people.”

In addition to deer calls, Crowser said she regularly fields alerts about lost ducklings, goslings and other birds that can’t find a nest. The chances of a human successfully raising a wild baby without biology training are lousy.

However, there are occasions where human intervention is useful. Crowser occasionally gets a call about a fawn caught in a window well or entangled in a fence. As handling a baby in the presence of its agitated mother poses a safety risk for all involved, she said it’s a good idea to seek professional help.

And growing up wild isn’t easy. Many of the turtle eggs Gomez has found in Milltown State Park nests have already been plundered, probably by birds or raccoons, he said. His students have also had a hard time finding eggs of the Sierra chorus frogs and long-toed salamanders they’re looking for. The only species doing well in their study is the Columbia spotted frog, for which they’ve found several egg masses and tadpoles.